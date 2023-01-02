Report: Man points gun after bouncer calls out dress code infraction

Buy Now DRC file photo

A 23-year-old man whose footwear violated the dress code at a bar is accused of pointing a gun at a bouncer early Saturday, leading to his arrest. Then Denton police discovered the man had multiple warrants for his arrest from several agencies and had violated a protective order that prohibited him from having a firearm, according to a police report.

At about 12:25 a.m. Saturday, officers were patrolling the 100 block of Avenue A and were approached by a bouncer from Fry Street Tavern.