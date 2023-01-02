ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville Recorder

BINGHAMTON 72, N.J.I.T. 71, OT

Percentages: FG .422, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Petcash 5-11, Gibson 1-4, McGriff 1-4, Falko 1-8). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (White 2, Balogun). Turnovers: 9 (Falko 4, Petcash 3, Gibson, McGriff). Steals: 4 (White 3, Petcash). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NJITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Coleman386-143-41-52417. Diakite353-61-23-6227. Gray181-30-00-2012.
VESTAL, NY
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 135, Houston 115

Percentages: FG .458, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 16-41, .390 (Mathews 4-6, Gordon 3-7, Martin Jr. 3-7, Green 3-12, Nix 1-1, Eason 1-2, Porter Jr. 1-2, Garuba 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Fernando 2, Mathews). Turnovers: 13 (Green 4, Eason 2, Martin Jr....
Porterville Recorder

TARLETON STATE 73, CHICAGO STATE 63

Percentages: FG .370, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Johnson 5-6, Weaver 2-8, Davis 1-5, Corbett 0-2, Cardet 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cardet, Davis, Johnson). Turnovers: 15 (Weaver 5, Cardet 4, Corbett 4, Davis, Johnson). Steals: 2 (Davis, Weaver). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. TARLETON...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

NO. 1 HOUSTON 83, SOUTH FLORIDA 77

Percentages: FG .489, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Harris 6-10, Chaplin 2-5, Bryant 1-1, Conwell 1-4, Miguel 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 16 (Hines 5, Harris 4, C.Walker 2, Chaplin, Conwell, Miguel, Smith, Tchewa). Steals: 4 (Harris 2, C.Walker, Hines). Technical Fouls: Walker, 7:19 second. FGFTReb.
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

NO. 4 ALABAMA 84, NO. 15 ARKANSAS 69

Percentages: FG .463, FT .694. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Clowney 3-4, Miller 2-2, Sears 2-4, Bradley 1-2, Gurley 1-3, Bediako 0-1, Griffen 0-1, Jah.Quinerly 0-1, Welch 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Miller 2, Clowney, Gurley, Welch). Turnovers: 13 (Jah.Quinerly 3, Bradley 2, Miller 2, Sears...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Porterville Recorder

UC IRVINE 70, CAL STATE FULLERTON 65

CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .436, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (San Antonio 4-5, Harris 3-6, Jones 1-3, Wrightsell 1-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 18 (Jones 4, San Antonio 4, Wrightsell 3, Bastian 2, Eaton 2, Harris 2, Square). Steals: 7 (Wrightsell 3,...
FULLERTON, CA
Porterville Recorder

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 106, HIGH POINT 69

Percentages: FG .456, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Koverman 2-2, Austin 2-6, House 1-3, Perez 1-3, Childress 1-4, Randleman 0-1, Thiam 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Harvey, House, Williams). Turnovers: 17 (House 4, Harvey 2, Holt 2, Randleman 2, Thiam 2, Williams 2, Childress,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Porterville Recorder

UTAH VALLEY 71, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 67

Percentages: FG .456, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Darthard 2-4, Woodbury 2-5, Ceaser 1-2, Harmon 1-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ceaser 2, Bandaogo, Fuller, Harmon). Turnovers: 11 (Harmon 4, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo, Darthard, Fuller). Steals: 3 (Harmon 2, Darthard). Technical Fouls: None.
BERKELEY, CA
Porterville Recorder

WAKE FOREST 90, FLORIDA STATE 75

Percentages: FG .537, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Mills 3-4, Da.Green 2-6, Corhen 1-1, Cleveland 1-2, Warley 1-2, House 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Miller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Cleveland, Corhen, Da.Green, Miller). Turnovers: 14 (Cleveland 3, Corhen 3, Da.Green 3, Mills 2, McLeod, Miller,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Porterville Recorder

ILLINOIS STATE 76, MISSOURI STATE 66, OT

Percentages: FG .339, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Ridgnal 3-7, C.Moore 2-10, Ayres 1-2, Clay 1-2, K.Moore 1-5, Mayo 0-1, Trimble 0-1, Mason 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Mogbo 2, C.Moore, Ridgnal). Turnovers: 15 (Mogbo 4, C.Moore 3, Clay 3, Mason 2, Ayres, Benson,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Porterville Recorder

GARDNER-WEBB 79, PRESBYTERIAN 78, OT

Percentages: FG .500, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Soumaoro 6-8, Stieber 3-5, Robinson 1-2, Selden 1-2, Aldridge 1-4, Nicholas 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Dufeal 5, Nicholas). Turnovers: 14 (Reid 3, Selden 3, Aldridge 2, Nicholas 2, Dufeal, Robinson, Soumaoro, Stieber). Steals: 6 (Nicholas...
Porterville Recorder

CINCINNATI 83, EAST CAROLINA 55

Percentages: FG .345, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Small 2-6, Bayela 1-2, Diboundje 1-4, LaCount 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Felton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Debaut, Diboundje). Turnovers: 10 (Small 4, Johnson 3, Diboundje, Felton, LaCount). Steals: 3 (Bayela, LaCount, Small). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Knicks 119, Indiana 113

Percentages: FG .478, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 12-39, .308 (Hield 7-15, Bitadze 1-2, Nembhard 1-3, Mathurin 1-4, Duarte 1-5, Haliburton 1-5, Jackson 0-1, McConnell 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jackson 2, Bitadze, Duarte, Johnson). Turnovers: 13 (Haliburton 4, Mathurin 2, Duarte,...
INDIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

CAMPBELL 78, USC UPSTATE 63

Percentages: FG .440, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Mokseckas 4-5, Reyna 2-4, Clemons 1-1, Sinani 1-4, Grant 0-1, Vaistaras 0-1, Dell'Orso 0-2, Lusane 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lusane). Turnovers: 11 (Lusane 2, Reyna 2, Sinani 2, Vaistaras 2, Dell'Orso, Mokseckas, Pal). Steals: 6...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Porterville Recorder

BRADLEY 91, EVANSVILLE 46

Percentages: FG .348, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Bobe 2-5, Coleman 1-4, Smith 1-4, Strawbridge 0-2, Toumi 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Moncrief 2, Toumi). Turnovers: 17 (Strawbridge 7, Coleman 3, Phillips 2, Smith 2, Toumi 2, Moncrief). Steals: 4 (Coleman 2, Strawbridge 2).
EVANSVILLE, IN
Porterville Recorder

CLEMSON 83, LOUISVILLE 70

Percentages: FG .407, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Withers 3-3, Ellis 2-4, Lands 2-4, Huntley-Hatfield 1-2, Traynor 1-2, Payne 0-1, James 0-2, Miller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Withers). Turnovers: 13 (Ellis 3, Huntley-Hatfield 3, Withers 3, Traynor 2, Lands, Miller). Steals: 5 (Ellis...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

SAMFORD 83, WOFFORD 58

Percentages: FG .429, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Silas 1-1, Martin 1-2, Morissette 1-3, Mack 1-4, Paveletzke 1-4, Tripp 1-4, McCorkle 0-1, Tice 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Filewich). Turnovers: 15 (Silas 4, Jones 2, Paveletzke 2, Sivills 2, Tice 2, Mack, Martin, Tripp).
SPARTANBURG, SC
Porterville Recorder

UTEP 69, UTSA 57

Percentages: FG .468, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Buggs 4-7, Czumbel 1-2, Richards 1-4, Farmer 0-1, Medor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Farmer). Turnovers: 21 (Germany 8, Medor 6, Bofinger 2, Czumbel 2, Farmer 2, Buggs). Steals: 5 (Czumbel 2, Bofinger, Germany, Medor). Technical...
EL PASO, TX

