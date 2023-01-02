Read full article on original website
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
DJ Rodman leads Washington State past Cal
DJ Rodman and Mouhamed Gueye scored 14 points apiece as Washington State took control in the second half to beat
Porterville Recorder
BINGHAMTON 72, N.J.I.T. 71, OT
Percentages: FG .422, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Petcash 5-11, Gibson 1-4, McGriff 1-4, Falko 1-8). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (White 2, Balogun). Turnovers: 9 (Falko 4, Petcash 3, Gibson, McGriff). Steals: 4 (White 3, Petcash). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NJITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Coleman386-143-41-52417. Diakite353-61-23-6227. Gray181-30-00-2012.
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 135, Houston 115
Percentages: FG .458, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 16-41, .390 (Mathews 4-6, Gordon 3-7, Martin Jr. 3-7, Green 3-12, Nix 1-1, Eason 1-2, Porter Jr. 1-2, Garuba 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Fernando 2, Mathews). Turnovers: 13 (Green 4, Eason 2, Martin Jr....
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Porterville Recorder
TARLETON STATE 73, CHICAGO STATE 63
Percentages: FG .370, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Johnson 5-6, Weaver 2-8, Davis 1-5, Corbett 0-2, Cardet 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cardet, Davis, Johnson). Turnovers: 15 (Weaver 5, Cardet 4, Corbett 4, Davis, Johnson). Steals: 2 (Davis, Weaver). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. TARLETON...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 1 HOUSTON 83, SOUTH FLORIDA 77
Percentages: FG .489, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Harris 6-10, Chaplin 2-5, Bryant 1-1, Conwell 1-4, Miguel 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 16 (Hines 5, Harris 4, C.Walker 2, Chaplin, Conwell, Miguel, Smith, Tchewa). Steals: 4 (Harris 2, C.Walker, Hines). Technical Fouls: Walker, 7:19 second. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 4 ALABAMA 84, NO. 15 ARKANSAS 69
Percentages: FG .463, FT .694. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Clowney 3-4, Miller 2-2, Sears 2-4, Bradley 1-2, Gurley 1-3, Bediako 0-1, Griffen 0-1, Jah.Quinerly 0-1, Welch 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Miller 2, Clowney, Gurley, Welch). Turnovers: 13 (Jah.Quinerly 3, Bradley 2, Miller 2, Sears...
Porterville Recorder
UC IRVINE 70, CAL STATE FULLERTON 65
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .436, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (San Antonio 4-5, Harris 3-6, Jones 1-3, Wrightsell 1-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 18 (Jones 4, San Antonio 4, Wrightsell 3, Bastian 2, Eaton 2, Harris 2, Square). Steals: 7 (Wrightsell 3,...
Porterville Recorder
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 106, HIGH POINT 69
Percentages: FG .456, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Koverman 2-2, Austin 2-6, House 1-3, Perez 1-3, Childress 1-4, Randleman 0-1, Thiam 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Harvey, House, Williams). Turnovers: 17 (House 4, Harvey 2, Holt 2, Randleman 2, Thiam 2, Williams 2, Childress,...
Porterville Recorder
UTAH VALLEY 71, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 67
Percentages: FG .456, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Darthard 2-4, Woodbury 2-5, Ceaser 1-2, Harmon 1-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ceaser 2, Bandaogo, Fuller, Harmon). Turnovers: 11 (Harmon 4, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo, Darthard, Fuller). Steals: 3 (Harmon 2, Darthard). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
WAKE FOREST 90, FLORIDA STATE 75
Percentages: FG .537, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Mills 3-4, Da.Green 2-6, Corhen 1-1, Cleveland 1-2, Warley 1-2, House 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Miller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Cleveland, Corhen, Da.Green, Miller). Turnovers: 14 (Cleveland 3, Corhen 3, Da.Green 3, Mills 2, McLeod, Miller,...
Porterville Recorder
ILLINOIS STATE 76, MISSOURI STATE 66, OT
Percentages: FG .339, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Ridgnal 3-7, C.Moore 2-10, Ayres 1-2, Clay 1-2, K.Moore 1-5, Mayo 0-1, Trimble 0-1, Mason 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Mogbo 2, C.Moore, Ridgnal). Turnovers: 15 (Mogbo 4, C.Moore 3, Clay 3, Mason 2, Ayres, Benson,...
Porterville Recorder
GARDNER-WEBB 79, PRESBYTERIAN 78, OT
Percentages: FG .500, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Soumaoro 6-8, Stieber 3-5, Robinson 1-2, Selden 1-2, Aldridge 1-4, Nicholas 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Dufeal 5, Nicholas). Turnovers: 14 (Reid 3, Selden 3, Aldridge 2, Nicholas 2, Dufeal, Robinson, Soumaoro, Stieber). Steals: 6 (Nicholas...
Porterville Recorder
CINCINNATI 83, EAST CAROLINA 55
Percentages: FG .345, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Small 2-6, Bayela 1-2, Diboundje 1-4, LaCount 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Felton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Debaut, Diboundje). Turnovers: 10 (Small 4, Johnson 3, Diboundje, Felton, LaCount). Steals: 3 (Bayela, LaCount, Small). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Knicks 119, Indiana 113
Percentages: FG .478, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 12-39, .308 (Hield 7-15, Bitadze 1-2, Nembhard 1-3, Mathurin 1-4, Duarte 1-5, Haliburton 1-5, Jackson 0-1, McConnell 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jackson 2, Bitadze, Duarte, Johnson). Turnovers: 13 (Haliburton 4, Mathurin 2, Duarte,...
Porterville Recorder
CAMPBELL 78, USC UPSTATE 63
Percentages: FG .440, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Mokseckas 4-5, Reyna 2-4, Clemons 1-1, Sinani 1-4, Grant 0-1, Vaistaras 0-1, Dell'Orso 0-2, Lusane 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lusane). Turnovers: 11 (Lusane 2, Reyna 2, Sinani 2, Vaistaras 2, Dell'Orso, Mokseckas, Pal). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
BRADLEY 91, EVANSVILLE 46
Percentages: FG .348, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Bobe 2-5, Coleman 1-4, Smith 1-4, Strawbridge 0-2, Toumi 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Moncrief 2, Toumi). Turnovers: 17 (Strawbridge 7, Coleman 3, Phillips 2, Smith 2, Toumi 2, Moncrief). Steals: 4 (Coleman 2, Strawbridge 2).
Porterville Recorder
CLEMSON 83, LOUISVILLE 70
Percentages: FG .407, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Withers 3-3, Ellis 2-4, Lands 2-4, Huntley-Hatfield 1-2, Traynor 1-2, Payne 0-1, James 0-2, Miller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Withers). Turnovers: 13 (Ellis 3, Huntley-Hatfield 3, Withers 3, Traynor 2, Lands, Miller). Steals: 5 (Ellis...
Porterville Recorder
SAMFORD 83, WOFFORD 58
Percentages: FG .429, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Silas 1-1, Martin 1-2, Morissette 1-3, Mack 1-4, Paveletzke 1-4, Tripp 1-4, McCorkle 0-1, Tice 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Filewich). Turnovers: 15 (Silas 4, Jones 2, Paveletzke 2, Sivills 2, Tice 2, Mack, Martin, Tripp).
Porterville Recorder
UTEP 69, UTSA 57
Percentages: FG .468, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Buggs 4-7, Czumbel 1-2, Richards 1-4, Farmer 0-1, Medor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Farmer). Turnovers: 21 (Germany 8, Medor 6, Bofinger 2, Czumbel 2, Farmer 2, Buggs). Steals: 5 (Czumbel 2, Bofinger, Germany, Medor). Technical...
