ATP World Tour Taha Open Maharashtra Results
PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Aslan Karatsev (8), Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-1. Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp (2), Netherlands, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 6-1. Men's Doubles. Semifinals. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen...
Djokovic advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.
Shiffrin focusing on the process as she nears Vonn's record
It's never been just about wins for Mikaela Shiffrin. Not when she didn't win any of her five individual races at last year's Beijing Olympics. And not during her current five-race winning streak. Even when her next victory will tie her with Lindsey Vonn for the women’s World Cup record...
Surfing Legend Freire Dies Riding Nazare’s Massive Waves
Márcio Freire, 47, died after an accident off the central coast of Portugal, according to BBC.
