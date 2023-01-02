Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair’s Cousins Want To Beat Up Alexa Bliss
Bianca Belair has conquered the women’s division of Monday Night RAW, sitting atop of the mountain as the RAW Women’s champion. Belair has put down the toughest opponents in her path, however, her recent rival Alexa Bliss has beaten down the EST of WWE to the point that now her relatives are gunning for Bliss.
PWMania
Bianca Belair Gets Stitches After WWE RAW, Issues a Warning to Alexa Bliss
Following her victory over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut. During the fight, Bliss launched Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then DDT-ed Belair onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair began to bleed from her mouth at that point, but the blood continued to flow throughout the match. Bliss walked away from the match after another DDT into the steps. As medics brought out a stretcher, a referee checked on Bliss, and RAW went to commercial. Backstage, Belair was being examined by a doctor, according to the commentary. For those who missed it, you can view the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match by clicking here.
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Announces The Passing Of His Mother
AEW star Dustin Rhodes announced the passing of his mother, Sandra Runnels, in a post on social media yesterday. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion added an image holding his mother's hand alongside the heartbreaking news. The announcement came after the 53-year-old tragically disclosed on December 27, 2022, that his mom didn't have long to live following an undisclosed health battle.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Kenny Omega's Condition Following Championship Victory At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Kenny Omega took on Will Ospreay at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and at some point in the match, Omega's eye started swelling up, leaving some fans worried Omega may be injured moving forward. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" gave an update on Omega and the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.
wrestlinginc.com
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion
Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
411mania.com
Vince McMahon Planning Comeback to WWE to Sell Company, Plans to Elect Himself to Board of Directors
– As previously reported, former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon planned on making a comeback to WWE and return to the company. The Wall Street Journal published a new article today on how McMahon is plotting a WWE return, and his comeback also involves him pursuing a sale of the company. As has been previously noted, McMahon is still the majority owner of WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged
Dominik Mysterio has had an eventful few weeks. After getting "arrested" on the Christmas Eve edition of "WWE SmackDown" and spending a few nights doing "hard time in prison", the young WWE star has now gotten engaged to his girlfriend. Mysterio shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of the two holding hands with an engagement ring visible on his significant other. The caption dates their engagement to January 2, and the couple appears to be together on a beach.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls Kissing The Undertaker On The Lips After A Match
While answering questions on his "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast, Kurt Angle shared a story about him trying to get The Undertaker to break character. "I got the Undertaker one night, we were over in Japan and we ended up having this match," said Angle. "Afterward, you know, him and I shook hands and then I gave him like, 'Let's hug,' we went to hug, and I kissed him on the lips. He was so freaking mad. He's like, 'It's a long plane ride home, Angle,' that's what he said to me. But I kissed him right on the lips. The only time I ever heard him laugh."
wrestlingrumors.net
International Incident: WWE Star Loses Title At Major International Event
It had to happen eventually. There are all kinds of titles in wrestling and some of the most well known are in WWE. Those are not all of the titles around the world though as other promotions have championships and honors of their own. You will occasionally see those paths cross though, and now one of the crossings that led to some interesting questions have been closed.
wrestlinginc.com
Mercedes Mone Thanks AEW And WWE Stars For Being In Japan For Her
Mercedes Moné single-handedly shook up the professional wrestling world when she made her monumental debut in NJPW this week, becoming the latest high-profile WWE star to leave the company and strike out on their own. But Moné didn't come to Japan by herself. Hours after she made her debut on Wednesday, the seven-time world champion shared photos of several WWE and AEW stars who showed backstage support for her career-altering Tokyo Dome moment. Moné revealed that her former WWE partners Naomi and Bayley made the international trip to support their friend, while the new "CEO of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM" also received support from FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On What AEW Talents Are Being Told About Sasha Banks
The presumed unveiling of the post-WWE iteration of Mercedes Varnado, the now-former Sasha Banks, is just hours away at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Naturally, as it comes down to the wire, some additional details about her situation got reported on Tuesday night, with Sean Ross Sapp hashing out the details at Fightful Select.
wrestlinginc.com
Nick Aldis Reveals Why Third Match With Current WWE Star Never Happened
While with NWA, Nick Aldis entered a feud with Cody Rhodes, who has since created AEW and left the company to return to WWE. This feud with Rhodes brought much interest, as with Rhodes defeating Aldis at All In in 2018, Rhodes became NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion like his father before him. The pair had a rematch 50 days later which saw Aldis win the title back in a match that was praised. With the score tied 1-1, some fans expected a final rubber match for the title, yet it never occurred.
wrestlinginc.com
John Laurinaitis Removed From Wrestling Event Following Public Backlash
It was only a day ago when it seemed like pro wrestling was ready to take a chance again on one John Laurinaitis, who has been out of sight, out of mind since leaving WWE. Alas, the Johnny Ace comeback no one was waiting for appears to be over before it could even begin.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone Comments On Why Bret Hart's WCW Run Failed
Bret Hart spent four years working for WCW from 1997 to 2000, but that period of his career is usually not looked back upon as fondly as the rest. When fans think about "The Hitman," they typically go to his years in WWE first due to how much of an impact he made there, despite the fact he is a two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, a four-time WCW United States Champion, and a former WCW World Tag Team Champion.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (1/6): The Usos Vs. Sheamus And Drew McIntyre For The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship will be on the line tonight when "WWE SmackDown" airs live from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The Usos – Jimmy and Jey Uso – will defend the titles against Brawling Brutes' Sheamus and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. This particular bout was scheduled to occur last month, but McIntyre was forced out of action due to injury, and the match was postponed. "The Scottish Warrior" made a surprise return during last week's episode of "SmackDown," coming to the aid of Sheamus during an attack from The Bloodline. The last time McIntyre and "The Celtic Warrior" teamed up in tag team action, they defeated The Usos in a WarGames advantage match before Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
B-Fab Training With Veteran WWE Star
Natalya might be taking time off from WWE right now due to a nasal injury, but that doesn't mean she isn't continuing to work inside the ring, sharing an image of herself training with Hit Row member B-Fab inside the squared circle. Natalya shared the image because B-Fab had brought...
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Makes Official Return To WWE
After his AEW departure near the end of 2022, former "WWE NXT" onscreen General Manager William Regal has returned to WWE, according to a report from PWInsider. It was all but confirmed in early December that Regal was bound for "NXT," as AEW and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan stated that Regal asked for his release in order to go work with his son. Regal's son, who is known professionally as Charlie Dempsey, is currently signed to WWE and competes on "NXT."
wrestlinginc.com
Details Of WWE Employee Meeting Following The Return Of Vince McMahon
Six days into 2023, Vince McMahon is already the biggest story of the year, much like he was last year with his exit from the company amid investigations into allegations of misconduct. Just five months later, McMahon is now back, having reassumed his place on the WWE Board of Directors along with George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, with five other people leaving the board, either by removal or resignation. The move comes as speculation of a sale, supposedly to be spearheaded by McMahon, has gained steam.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Reveals How Owen Hart Tribute Came About
Last year, AEW held the first-ever Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments, culminating at Double or Nothing. Adam Cole defeated Samoa Joe in the finals of the men's tournament, while Britt Baker beat Ruby Soho to claim her own tournament victory, leading to the real-life couple being the inaugural winners of the prestigious competition. Following the tournaments' end, Dr. Martha Hart — widow of Owen Hart — gave an emotional speech during the pay-per-view. These tournaments were meant to honor the legacy, career, and life of Owen, who tragically passed away at WWE Over the Edge 1999.
wrestlinginc.com
Bully Ray Lists His Favorite Tag Teams
As one half of one of the most decorated tag teams to ever step in the ring, Bully Ray knows his way around the world of tag team wrestling. And recently, the longtime Dudley Boy named his five favorite tag teams of all time. Speaking with Sportskeeda at the old ECW arena in Philadelphia, Bully Ray was asked to list his favorite teams to ever wrestle.
