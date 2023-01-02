Read full article on original website
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Staal still sizzling; Smith settling in
SUNRISE, Fla. - Eric Staal has been turning back the clock in South Florida. Netting a pair of important goals during Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes, the 38-year-old center has quickly evolved from PTO to an important piece for the Florida Panthers. Given his pedigree, that has come...
NHL
Blues recover, defeat Maple Leafs in shootout
TORONTO -- Brayden Schenn had a goal and two assists and scored the deciding goal in the shootout for the St. Louis Blues in a 6-5 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. "It's huge," Schenn said. "It's a building block, something to build on for...
NHL
Send your favorite Blues to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game
Fans can vote at nhl.com/vote through Jan. 17 and on Twitter from Jan. 12-14 It's time to cast your ballots and send your favorite St. Louis Blues players to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in South Florida!. Vladimir Tarasenko has already been named to the Central Division All-Star roster, but...
NHL
Final Buzzer: The Avengers
EDMONTON - The Kraken to a man were embarrassed by the 7-2 loss to Edmonton back home in Seattle and equally determined to show a much better side of their second season Tuesday in a Pacific Division rematch. You could sense it on the team plane flying here, the lively locker room before and after the game-day morning skate, and most decidedly, during a four-goal outbreak in the middle period of this resounding 5-2 victory.
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Sweden at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman says pride on the line in bronze-medal game. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. That includes comprehensive coverage of the...
NHL
Caps' Four-Legged Friends
The following article appears in W Magazine, a lifestyle publication produced by the Washington Capitals. The magazine features nearly 200 pages of exclusive photography of Capitals players and their families and content and interviews on lifestyle topics with each member of the 2022-23 roster. It is available for purchase for $20 (plus tax and plus tax and shipping for online orders) at the Team Store at Capital One Arena, at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, and online at washcaps.com/WMagazine.
NHL
MTL@NSH: Game recap
NASHVILLE - The Canadiens wrapped up their seven-game road swing with a 6-3 loss to the Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. The boys arrived in Nashville in style with their cowboy hats. Earlier in the day, the Canadiens announced that David Savard and Anthony Richard would return to the...
NHL
Bedard, Canada surge past U.S. in World Junior Championship semifinals
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist, and Canada rallied for a 6-2 win against the United States in the semifinals of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship at Scotiabank Centre on Wednesday. Bedard, a 17-year-old forward who is the projected No. 1 pick in...
NHL
Ondrej Palat Has Done All He Can to Prepare for Impending Return |FEATURE
Hopping over a bench for a shift in a hockey game is nothing new for Ondrej Palat. He's been doing it all his life, stretching his legs up and over the 40-inch boards from the bench to the playing surface. It's a second nature movement. But when his next shift...
NHL
Sully Says: Penguins Didn't Give Themselves a Chance With Slow Start
Vegas scored three times in the first en route to a 5-2 victory over Pittsburgh. After a tight loss to Boston in the Winter Classic on Monday, the Penguins were hopeful they would snap out of their slump on Thursday against Vegas as they continued along their 10-day, three-game road trip.
NHL
Blues Spoil Palat's Return, Hughes' 2 Goals, Beat Devils 5-3 | GAME STORY
Jack Hughes had two goals on the night he was announced as an NHL All-Star, but the Blues take the two points. It was a rollercoaster of emotion at Prudential Center on Thursday night. The excitement for the return of Ondrej Palat, Jack Hughes was named an NHL All-Star while...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 5
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight's matchup against the New York Rangers. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Thursday, January 5. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby...
NHL
Sabres Slide By Caps in OT, 5-4
When it was all said and done however, it was Thompson who one-upped Ovechkin and the Caps. With exactly two minutes remaining in overtime, Thompson scored his third goal of the night to send Washington to a 5-4 defeat. Alex Tuch forced a turnover behind the Washington net and got...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. ISLANDERS
FLAMES (18-14-7) VS. ISLANDERS (22-16-2) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (15) Islanders:. Points - Mathew Barzal (41) Goals - Brock Nelson...
NHL
Talbot reveals new Deadpool goalie mask, Ryan Reynolds responds
Senators goalie has fun Twitter exchange with Canadian actor. Cam Talbot is trying to woo the Ottawa Senators potential new owner with his goalie mask. Talbot revealed his new mask, which pays tribute to the comic book character Deadpool, who is played by Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds has openly...
NHL
NYR@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - Following seven consecutive games on the road, the Habs will host their first home game of 2023 on Thursday when the New York Rangers visit the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup. 1. The Habs came home empty-handed from the second half...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Host Stars as Klingberg Meets Old Mates
The Ducks move past the halfway point of a franchise-record 10-game homestand tonight, taking on the Dallas Stars at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. PT | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The Ducks sit 1-3-1 five games into the homestand, tonight...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Devils
BLUES Faced with two new injury absences to top-line forwards, the St. Louis Blues stepped up to the moment on Tuesday night in Toronto. Trading blows with the NHL's No. 4-seeded team, the Blues played an aggressive game, withstood a strong push in overtime and took the second point in a four-round shootout.
NHL
Preds Prospects Ufko, Matier to Face Off at World Juniors Semifinal Game
Semifinal Contest Between Team USA and Team Canada Set for 5:30 p.m. CT on NHL Network. Two Nashville Predators fourth-round picks will go head to head this evening for a spot in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship Gold Medal Game on Thursday. Defensemen Jack Matier of Team Canada and...
NHL
Dallas Stars announce partnership with SprintAI
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today a partnership with SprintAI, a leading artificial intelligence platform focused on elite sports, to bolster the hockey operations department's commitment to cutting-edge hockey analytics. SprintAI's elite athlete performance platform is built on digital twin technology, which creates a virtual...
