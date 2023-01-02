ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Where will the Colts pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

By Nat Newell, Indianapolis Star
 5 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts' listless 38-10 loss to the New York Giants will keep them in the top 5 of the draft heading into the final week of the season when they host Houston.

The Texans, however, will have motivation to lose as it holds just a half-game edge on Chicago for the No. 1 pick. The Colts can now do no better than the third pick and fall no lower than sixth. Here is the current order for the top of the draft with each team’s strength of schedule, according to Tankathon, and final opponent:

  1. Houston 2-13-1, .487, at Indianapolis
  2. Chicago 3-13, .565, Minnesota
  3. Denver 4-12, .489, L.A. Chargers
  4. Arizona 4-12, .524, at San Francisco
  5. Indianapolis 4-11-1, .507, Houston
  6. L.A. Rams 5-12, .515, at Seattle

Here are the Colts’ odds for drafting at each position based on spreads provided by BetOnline.ag and the various outcomes:

Colts pick sixth: 39.4%

Colts win, Denver, Arizona and Rams lose: 20.9

Colts and Denver win, Arizona and Rams lose: 14.3

Colts and Arizona win, Denver and Rams lose: 2.5

Colts, Denver and Arizona win, Rams lose: 1.7

Colts pick fifth: 39.3%

Colts, Denver and Arizona lose: 24.1

(If the Colts lose, it doesn't matter what the Rams do.)

Colts and Rams win, Denver and Arizona lose: 8.0

Colts, Denver and Rams win, Arizona loses: 5.5

Colts, Arizona and Rams win, Denver loses: 1.0

Colts, Denver, Arizona and Rams win: .7

Colts pick 4th: 19.4%

Colts and Arizona lose, Denver wins: 16.5

Colts and Denver lose, Arizona wins: 2.9

Colts pick 3rd: 2.0%

Colts lose, Denver and Arizona win

