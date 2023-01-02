ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Silver alert canceled for missing 74-year-old Greensboro man

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A silver alert was canceled for a missing man in Greensboro, police said. Church members had been searching for 74-year-old Howard Robbins Jr. after he wandered away from his home. On Friday, Robbins' pastor said he was found on Patterson Avenue. He was taken to a...
Missing Winston-Salem man found, receiving medical treatment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been found after a Silver Alert in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in finding 81-year-old Grover Franklin Shugart Jr. He was last seen at his home on Long Meadow Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a t-shirt, boxer briefs and no shoes. The […]
Vandalism Arrest Made in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police arrested Rahzavior Lamont Bullock on Wednesday. Bullock had several outstanding arrest warrants, all relating to recent vandalism (Wentworth/Carrol Street area) and for breaking and entering at 7 Wonderz Vapes Shop. Rahzavior was given a $30,000 secured bond.
Suspect Wanted in Greensboro Armed Robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday at 7:38 p.m. officers responded to an armed robbery at the Save A Lot on 429 W. Meadowview Road. A man with a handgun entered the business and took an unknown amount of cash before leaving on foot. The suspect was described as a Black...
Structure fire causes road closures in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Keep this in mind for your morning commute. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between East Florida Street and Dale Street is closed today due to a structure fire, City of Greensboro reports on Thursday, Jan. 5. Officials say the road will be closed until further notice.
We asked Winston-Salem and you Provided

We had to get the readers involved in this one. With so many denominations and various locations, we felt it unjust for us to pick. Especially with a home church of our own that we think is amazing. Maybe you do not have a home church, or maybe you are looking for a change, whatever the case maybe we hope that our Church Directory helps. We hope this will help those of you who may be new to the area and those who may be searching for a new church that fits your family and your beliefs.
Armed robber fled Greensboro Save A Lot with cash, officers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for an armed robber who fled a Greensboro store. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 headlines. Officers responded to the Save A Lot on Meadowview Road after receiving reports of a robbery. A man armed with a handgun entered the...
81-year-old man reported missing in Winston-Salem found

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers have found a man who was reported missing. Grover Franklin Shugart Jr., 81, was reported missing Wednesday night. The Winston-Salem Police Department said he was found and is receiving medical treatment. Police said Shugart has a cognitive impairment and they originally issued a...
