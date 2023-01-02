Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
Related
Nicholas Snead found submerged in his car in Greensboro creek, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 20-year-old Nicholas Snead of High Point was found submerged in a car off a heavily traveled road Friday, according to Greensboro police. The car was discovered in Buffalo Creek right by a busy section of Wendover Avenue near South Holden Road in the afternoon. Greensboro Police...
One person dead after car found halfway submerged in creek off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a car reportedly flipped and crashed into a creek off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro, according to Greensboro Fire. On Friday morning, a passerby reported a car that was upside down in a ditch. When emergency crews arrived, they found the car upside down in a creek, […]
wfmynews2.com
Silver alert canceled for missing 74-year-old Greensboro man
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A silver alert was canceled for a missing man in Greensboro, police said. Church members had been searching for 74-year-old Howard Robbins Jr. after he wandered away from his home. On Friday, Robbins' pastor said he was found on Patterson Avenue. He was taken to a...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro grocery store robbed at gunpoint
A grocery store on West Meadowview Road formerly known as Save A Lot was robbed. Greensboro police are searching for the suspect.
WXII 12
Dead missing person found in car pulled from creek, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A car was found Friday morning in a Greensboro creek, containing a body, police say. The car was located around 9:30 a.m. in a creek by the intersection of Wendover Avenue and Holden Road. A tow truck was hired to pull the car from the creek....
Missing Winston-Salem man found, receiving medical treatment
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been found after a Silver Alert in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in finding 81-year-old Grover Franklin Shugart Jr. He was last seen at his home on Long Meadow Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a t-shirt, boxer briefs and no shoes. The […]
abc45.com
Vandalism Arrest Made in Reidsville
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police arrested Rahzavior Lamont Bullock on Wednesday. Bullock had several outstanding arrest warrants, all relating to recent vandalism (Wentworth/Carrol Street area) and for breaking and entering at 7 Wonderz Vapes Shop. Rahzavior was given a $30,000 secured bond.
abc45.com
Suspect Wanted in Greensboro Armed Robbery
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday at 7:38 p.m. officers responded to an armed robbery at the Save A Lot on 429 W. Meadowview Road. A man with a handgun entered the business and took an unknown amount of cash before leaving on foot. The suspect was described as a Black...
WXII 12
Three major Triad police departments see homicides down for 2022 compared to 2021
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem police departments are hoping some trends they saw in crime last year, continue into 2023. Homicide numbers were down for the three major cities in the Piedmont Triad. “Even though we have more people out to those pre-pandemic levels, more cars...
Structure fire causes road closures in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Keep this in mind for your morning commute. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between East Florida Street and Dale Street is closed today due to a structure fire, City of Greensboro reports on Thursday, Jan. 5. Officials say the road will be closed until further notice.
Grocery store formerly known as Save A Lot robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for the man responsible for robbing a grocery store Thursday night. Police said a man walked into a grocery store formerly known as Save A Lot on 429 West Meadowview Road with a handgun demanding cash before running off. Investigators described the...
macaronikid.com
We asked Winston-Salem and you Provided
We had to get the readers involved in this one. With so many denominations and various locations, we felt it unjust for us to pick. Especially with a home church of our own that we think is amazing. Maybe you do not have a home church, or maybe you are looking for a change, whatever the case maybe we hope that our Church Directory helps. We hope this will help those of you who may be new to the area and those who may be searching for a new church that fits your family and your beliefs.
WXII 12
Armed robber fled Greensboro Save A Lot with cash, officers say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for an armed robber who fled a Greensboro store. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 headlines. Officers responded to the Save A Lot on Meadowview Road after receiving reports of a robbery. A man armed with a handgun entered the...
WXII 12
81-year-old man reported missing in Winston-Salem found
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers have found a man who was reported missing. Grover Franklin Shugart Jr., 81, was reported missing Wednesday night. The Winston-Salem Police Department said he was found and is receiving medical treatment. Police said Shugart has a cognitive impairment and they originally issued a...
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem man is 'lucky for life' after winning yearly prize
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Carl Fargervik Jr. played numbers in the Lucky for Life game that holds a special significance for him and his wife, and that brought them a $25,000 a year for life prize. "I always play our wedding, anniversary and birthdays," he said. Fargervik, 67, said his...
Silver alert cancelled for 81-year-old man missing in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: This silver alert has been cancelled, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The Winston-Salem Police Department needs help finding 81-year-old Grover Franklin Shugart Jr. He was last seen at his home wearing an unknown colored t-shirt, boxer briefs, and no shoes around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday...
Alamance Burlington schools discuss bus safety following hoax 911 calls
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance Burlington parents and school staff are puzzled after a bizarre turn of events involving fake 911 calls about shootings on school buses. Around 4:00 p.m. yesterday, Alamance County communications started getting calls about shootings on school buses. Sheriff's deputies quickly pulled over school buses...
Martin Luther King Jr Drive reopens after house fire in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire closed a road in Greensboro for almost two hours. According to Greensboro Police Department, a fire closed Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between East Florida Street and Dale Street on Thursday morning. Greensboro Fire Department says this was a one-story home and there were no injuries. The road reopened […]
WXII 12
Standoff ended on Tilden Nursery Road in Lexington, one person in custody
LEXINGTON, N.C. — More than four hours after police arrived at Tilden Nursery Road, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office has someone in custody. Officers were called to a home in Lexington around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon after a report of shots fired. They spoke to the homeowner at the...
Rockingham County horse recovering after being shot with arrow
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Triad horse returned home after someone shot it in the neck with an arrow. Prim spent several weeks at the vet in Raleigh. Jillian Williams is Prim's owner. Williams' mother Ann Brady helps take care of Prim too. "She's been a very good girl,"...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 12