Champaign, IL

saturdaytradition.com

Report: Illinois freshman PG, former 4-star recruit via 2022 class, leaving basketball program

The Illinois men’s basketball team reportedly had a player leave the program on Friday. The news was reported on by Ryan Evan of 200Columns. Skyy Clark joined the Fighting Illini as a 4-star PG from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. Clark was the No. 6 PG and No. 9 prospect out of Florida in his class. The Montverde, Florida native is now no longer a part of the team based on Evan’s report.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

What Illinois' Bret Bielema said about Mississippi State

OPENING STATEMENT: Give a lot of credit to Mississippi State. They came in and battled it out for four quarters, winning it at the end. I thought it would be a gritty game. Really kind of played to script how I thought...we thought...it would play out...Not taking anything at all away from Mississippi State. They played a great game and played to their strengths and came through in the end.
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Austin Williams, Mississippi State WR, pens thank-you letter to Bulldogs community

Austin Williams has been with the Mississippi State football team for 6 seasons. The Pascagoula, Miss. native signed with the program in the 2017 season during Dan Mullen’s tenure, remaining after the Bulldogs transitioned to Joe Moorhead and then to the late Mike Leach. His collegiate career ended with a win in Monday’s ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois, the Bulldogs’ 1st game under Zach Arnett.
STARKVILLE, MS
thechampaignroom.com

3 issues plaguing Illinois at the season’s midway point

There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. But sometimes that light is an oncoming train. No, I’m not saying this to be hyperbolic. This season for Illinois Men’s Basketball was once confusing. But now it’s coming into focus. And the conclusions aren’t all sunshine and rainbows.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Tarique Barnes, veteran Illinois LB, reveals decision on 2023 season

Tarique Barnes is a veteran linebacker and defensive leader for Illinois. On Thursday, Barnes revealed his plans for the 2023 season. In a brief statement on Twitter, Barnes wrote “Let’s ride Illini Nation,” along with a graphic that said “I’m back.” A member of the 2019 recruiting class, Barnes will play a fifth season for the Illini in 2023.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WJTV 12

MSU adds two familiar faces to their football staff

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi State is adding two familiar faces to their football staff. Longtime high school football coach Brad Peterson will join as Associate AD for Football Administration. Former Bulldog wide receiver Chad Bumphis will join as the next WR coach. Peterson coached at Brandon, Madison Central, Forest, Newton, and Louisville where he won […]
STARKVILLE, MS
WCIA

Brian Hightower and Verdis Brown enter transfer portal

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Two Illinois football players have entered the transfer portal. With the Illini football season officially coming to an end after the ReliaQuest Bowl, there’s been lots of changes to the team. Wide receiver Brian Hightower and defensive lineman Verdis Brown announced on social media they will be entering the transfer portal. Hightower […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTOK-TV

Young announces he’s running for statewide office

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A candidate who first entered the political ring in 2022 said Thursday he’s running again this year for a statewide office. Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WCIA

Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
wtva.com

One dead in crash near French Camp

FRENCH CAMP, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead following a fatal crash Thursday in Choctaw County. Choctaw County deputy Dillion Cates said the wreck happened around noon on Highway 413 near Miller Road. He said a log truck lost its load while going around a curve. A van tried...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Stalking, DUIs, and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

KEVIN BAILEY, 48, of Philadelphia, Stalking X 2, NCJC. Bond $600 X 2. TAMARA BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $0. IRA LEE BEN, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,000. FRANKO BOYD, 35, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCJC. Bond $0.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Fatal crash in Kemper County

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a fatal crash happened Tuesday night on Highway 16. The sheriff’s department said the two-car collision happened around 6:57 p.m. during severe weather. One person was killed and the sheriff said three to four others...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS

