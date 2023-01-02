Read full article on original website
Related
Vail Pass work on I-70 taking a winter break
Crews have made significant progress on the Interstate 70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project, which has shut down for the winter. During the shutdown, I-70 has returned to its standard configuration to avoid interfering with winter tourism travel and snow removal operations. Motorists can anticipate typical lane and shoulder widths unless there are emergency incidents. Work will resume in the spring. As the project enters its second winter shutdown, here’s a look at the work accomplished in 2022 and what’s to come next year.
Curious Nature: Fermentation in our culture and in the forest
Happy New Year! Yet again, we have made it through the holiday season. A time for family, friends, celebration, and for many, alcohol. Humans are no strangers to the fermentation process as we have been familiar with alcoholic consumption for millennia. I know that many of us are embarking on our New Year’s resolutions. Even if alcohol is not in your life right now, or ever, there is something captivating about the way that simple ingredients can transform into a scrumptious, fermented beverage.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0