Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
A National Travel App Lists the Top 10 Restaurants in Marietta, But Locals May Not AgreeDeanLandMarietta, GA
Networking For Atlanta Women The ATL Girl GangJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Death investigation underway outside DeKalb County hotel
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway outside of a DeKalb County hotel. It’s happening outside the Haven Hotel on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. Atlanta News First is working to get more information from investigators and will provide updates as we learn more.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County police seeking public’s help identifying dead person
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a body. The body was found in the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive in Jonesboro Nov. 13. The person was a white man and wore a red shirt. Little other identifying information is available at this time.
9-year-old hit by car was on the way to sign up for basketball game, died in mother’s arms, dad says
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — The father of a 9-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run earlier this week says he died in his mother’s arms. Jamal Dean was hit by a car outside a recreation center on Cleveland Avenue in southeast Atlanta on Tuesday. Channel 2′s Tom Jones...
Woman walking her dog finds man shot to death inside car at DeKalb park
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car at a DeKalb County park. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Shoal Creek Park, where the victim was discovered by a woman who was walking her dog Friday morning. [DOWNLOAD:...
School bus crash leaves multiple people injured in Gwinnett County, police say
ATLANTA — A school bus crash shut down Hamilton Mill Road at Bart Johnson Road Friday morning and left three people injured, according to Gwinnett County Police. Gwinnett County Police tweeted about the incident just after 7:20 a.m. Officers said no children were on board; however, they are calling...
fox5atlanta.com
911 calls of deadly hit and run of 9-year-old boy released
Atlanta police have released the 911 calls made moments after a 9-year-old boy was struck and killed in front of a recreation center. These calls may be hard to hear.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Arrest made after shooting at Perimeter Mall on Ashford Dunwoody Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police activity is currently being reported at Perimeter Mall on Ashford Dunwoody Road. According to witnesses, there is a large police presence at the mall. The Dunwoody Police Department has confirmed that one person was shot and it was an isolated event. They have...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on I-285 North in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes are back open along a portion of I-285 North in DeKalb County after a fatal overnight crash. Authorities responded to I-285 north near the Indian Creek Marta Station exit around 2 a.m. after reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.
Man with ‘mental condition’ shot, chased from home he thought was his, Snellville police say
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Two men are in custody in Gwinnett County after police say they chased and shot a man in a Snellville neighborhood. Officers say they were called to reports of a burglary just before 9 a.m. on Lake Commons Court. While they were responding, they found a...
Clayton County police release sketch, need help identifying remains
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous web story. Clayton County police need help to identify a man who was found dead back in November. The man was found at the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive near Hawthorne Elementary School, according to a news release from the Clayton County Police Department.
Rape suspect taken into custody in DeKalb County neighborhood: Authorities
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A large police presence spotted in a cul-de-sac in DeKalb County Friday afternoon concerned neighbors. One person was taken into custody. Multiple police cars, SWAT vehicles, and other unmarked, black SUVs were seen lining the street on To Lani Drive. 11Alive sent a crew to...
Driver in Lamborghini SUV nearly hits officer before crashing and running from scene, police say
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs police officer was nearly hit by a driver who then sped away – but didn’t get very far. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The officer said they were out patrolling in their cruiser when they were almost hit...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Stone Mountain
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A felony rape suspect is under arrest following a five-hour-long standoff with a SWAT team in Stone Mountain. Cleon Duke was wanted for a felony rape in Lithonia in May 2021. He barricaded himself inside a residence on To Lani Drive Jan. 6. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office worked with a county SWAT team during the standoff.
Cops: Man shot, beaten after trying to enter former Gwinnett home by mistake
A man with a medical condition was chased, shot and beaten Thursday morning after he mistakenly tried to enter his former home in Snellville, authorities said.
Father of 9-year-old killed in hit-and-run devastated
ATLANTA — The family of a 9-year-old killed in a hit-and-run outside an Atlanta rec center is sharing their grief that Jamal Dean’s life was taken too soon. Christopher Dean said he can't go a minute without crying about his son, adding that his child was his everything.
Police seek answers, increase reward after Atlanta man found dead in trunk
Atlanta police announced they increased the reward to $5,000 to help identify a suspect in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Jeffrey Moore on New Year’s Eve in 2021.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot and beaten after attempting to enter Snellville home
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot and beaten after mistakenly trying to get into his old home. Police responded to a burglary call near Rockdale Circle before 9 a.m. Jan. 5. Officers found one man beating another on the side of the road and found the man had also been shot.
Atlanta police release video of Christmas Eve homicide suspect, increase reward
Atlanta police on Thursday released surveillance footage of the suspect accused of fatally shooting a 42-year-old man at an northeast Atlanta gas station on Christmas Eve night.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Chick-Fil-A investigating fraudulent activity on app
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators are looking into what officials say is “fraudulent activity” on the app of an Atlanta-based restaurant chain. Officials say fraudulent activity was reported on the Chick-Fil-A app. Officials have not released any additional details about the incident.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for shooters who killed a grandmother cashing in a lottery ticket
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Lashunder Edge would have turned 65 years old. But almost one year ago, she got caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta. Edge’s niece Carletta Ford tells Atlanta News First her aunt was walking to a gas station...
Comments / 0