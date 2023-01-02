ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Death investigation underway outside DeKalb County hotel

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway outside of a DeKalb County hotel. It’s happening outside the Haven Hotel on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. Atlanta News First is working to get more information from investigators and will provide updates as we learn more.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Clayton County police seeking public’s help identifying dead person

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a body. The body was found in the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive in Jonesboro Nov. 13. The person was a white man and wore a red shirt. Little other identifying information is available at this time.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Arrest made after shooting at Perimeter Mall on Ashford Dunwoody Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police activity is currently being reported at Perimeter Mall on Ashford Dunwoody Road. According to witnesses, there is a large police presence at the mall. The Dunwoody Police Department has confirmed that one person was shot and it was an isolated event. They have...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Stone Mountain

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A felony rape suspect is under arrest following a five-hour-long standoff with a SWAT team in Stone Mountain. Cleon Duke was wanted for a felony rape in Lithonia in May 2021. He barricaded himself inside a residence on To Lani Drive Jan. 6. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office worked with a county SWAT team during the standoff.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
11Alive

Father of 9-year-old killed in hit-and-run devastated

ATLANTA — The family of a 9-year-old killed in a hit-and-run outside an Atlanta rec center is sharing their grief that Jamal Dean’s life was taken too soon. Christopher Dean said he can't go a minute without crying about his son, adding that his child was his everything.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot and beaten after attempting to enter Snellville home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot and beaten after mistakenly trying to get into his old home. Police responded to a burglary call near Rockdale Circle before 9 a.m. Jan. 5. Officers found one man beating another on the side of the road and found the man had also been shot.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Chick-Fil-A investigating fraudulent activity on app

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators are looking into what officials say is “fraudulent activity” on the app of an Atlanta-based restaurant chain. Officials say fraudulent activity was reported on the Chick-Fil-A app. Officials have not released any additional details about the incident.
ATLANTA, GA

