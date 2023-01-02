Read full article on original website
Here's when Maine expects to start mailing $450 relief checks
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature approved $450 relief checks for residents struggling with high winter heating costs, the main component of a $474 million assistance package enacted on Wednesday. Both chambers acted swiftly to approve the bill before decamping to the Augusta Civic Center for the inauguration of...
Why is a 19-Year-Old Mainer Riding a Unicycle from Maine to Florida?
I went to school in Burlington, Vermont, for a few years and there was a kid named Scott who used to ride a unicycle everywhere he went. If you saw a unicycle in the distance, then you knew Scott was on the move. If you happen to see a unicycle...
Here’s How Easy it is to Get a Real ID in Maine
The Real ID Act was passed by the United States Congress in 2005 after the events of 9/11 as a way to implement new federal standards of security for state-issued driver's licenses, among other things. It's been pushed back and back again ever since 2007, and the latest pushback happened...
Maine county jails seeing a 'revolving door'
PORTLAND, Maine — Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said he sees many of the same people in and out of his jail. He added that he once saw the same person 51 times in one year. "That's a lot of arrests and what has that person learned? Obviously, nothing,...
Your Unwanted Holiday Gifts Could Give a Boost to Moms Around Maine
Most of us run into it every single holiday season. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or a combination of the three, there's a chance that we end up with gifts that we have too much of, no use for, or no interest in. If we're decent humans, the gift-givers...
An Open Letter to the Maine Shopper Who Put Their Cart in the Cart Corral
Dear Person Who I Watched Put Their Cart in the Cart Corral,. I'm not sure if you are aware of some common courtesy that many people use when putting their shopping carts into the cart corral after they finish their shopping. I can understand if you don't because just as many shoppers have a total disregard for the corral anyway. At least you were doing the right thing by putting it in the corral, but you were also doing it the wrong way.
My Half Apology to Mainers Getting Gas at a Sam’s Club Last Week
It is annoying when a car is stopped on the road. There are hundreds of reasons why a car is stopped on the side of the road, or worse, on the road. Well, my situation was a bit different, and honestly a bit embarrassing. I'd like to start off by...
DHHS report shows state involvement before the death of 3-year-old
STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — The document outlines the involvement of Maine's child protective services in the life of Maddox. It spans the three years of Maddox Williams' life, with complaints starting at his birth in January 2018. Maddox was then taken from his mother's custody, after a sibling in...
Can You Believe You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away These 3 Items In Maine?
If you don't see it, it doesn't exist, right? WRONG. Every thing you throw away is bound to go somewhere and believe it or not their are items that you are not allowed to simply toss in the garbage bin in Maine. If you do not dispose of these 3...
$450 checks to help Mainers with heating costs expected to be sent starting in mid-January
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Many Mainers could receive a $450 check from the state in a matter of weeks. It's meant to help offset high heating costs, and it's part of an emergency heating relief plan which the governor said was her first priority. Both the House and Senate passed...
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
Maine Governor Signs Bill Sending $450 Checks Out
Governor Janet Mills has signed the Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan into law. This plan is a short-term measure that is geared towards helping low-income and middle-class Mainers due to record high energy prices. This is the plan that the Maine legislature was asked to vote on for the first day of the new legislative session. In order for the plan to pass, it needed 2/3 support.
New Year – New Laws in Maine That May Affect You
For those working at minimum wage, Maine is one of 27 states that has increased the hourly minimum wage for 2023. As of Sunday, the hourly minimum wage is now $13.80, up from $12.75. The new tip wage for service employees is half, now at $6.90 per hour for those who receive tips. The employer must be able to show that the employee receives at least the minimum wage of $13.80 per hour when the direct wage and tips are combined at the end of the week.
Search warrant shows missing Rolex among items in Vermont State trooper suspension
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Vermont State Police trooper who was suspended with pay last week is being investigated for possible grand larceny, possession of stolen property and other charges, court records say. The missing property includes a $14,000 Rolex watch, which went missing from the temporary evidence storage room...
More Than Just Goats Will Eat Up Your Maine Christmas Tree
Goats will eat anything, but a lot of animals would love to munch on your discarded tree. If you still have your tree up, good for you. But one of these days, it's gotta come down. Instead of filling a landfill, fill an animal's belly! News Center Maine did a great story about that gorgeous tree in your living room. Instead of chucking it in the backyard, there are ways to help our Maine farms.
Mainers to receive relief checks to offset higher energy costs
(The Center Square) — Mainers will be receiving financial relief to help with skyrocketing energy bills this winter, under an emergency order signed by Gov. Janet Mills Wednesday. The relief plan, which sailed through the state legislature with bipartisan support, will provide one-time payments of $450 to more than 880,000 eligible residents, and pumps tens of millions of dollars into the state's fuel assistance programs and emergency shelter, and short-term housing for the state's homeless population. ...
All forms of winter precipitation for Maine tonight
After an overcast and mild Wednesday thing will turn cold tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Thursday until noon Thursday. Rain will flip to sleet and freezing rain late tonight into early Thursday morning. Snow will fall to the north. Thursday morning more freezing rain and icing is expected along the coast. Looking at icy roads through the afternoon. Thursday night through Friday expect snow showers. Light accumulations near the coast but when all is said and done Friday afternoon a few inches inland with up to 6 inches north of route 2.
Only Mainers Would Wear an Outfit Like This on a Mountain in December
We’ve all seen the memes and the jokes about Mainers wearing shorts in the winter but it is so very real. I’ve watched my brother wear shorts all winter since I was a kid but he is no exception; we could be in the middle of a blizzard in below-freezing weather and you will still see someone at the grocery store with their bare legs exposed.
