Maine State

Here’s How Easy it is to Get a Real ID in Maine

The Real ID Act was passed by the United States Congress in 2005 after the events of 9/11 as a way to implement new federal standards of security for state-issued driver's licenses, among other things. It's been pushed back and back again ever since 2007, and the latest pushback happened...
An Open Letter to the Maine Shopper Who Put Their Cart in the Cart Corral

Dear Person Who I Watched Put Their Cart in the Cart Corral,. I'm not sure if you are aware of some common courtesy that many people use when putting their shopping carts into the cart corral after they finish their shopping. I can understand if you don't because just as many shoppers have a total disregard for the corral anyway. At least you were doing the right thing by putting it in the corral, but you were also doing it the wrong way.
DHHS report shows state involvement before the death of 3-year-old

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — The document outlines the involvement of Maine's child protective services in the life of Maddox. It spans the three years of Maddox Williams' life, with complaints starting at his birth in January 2018. Maddox was then taken from his mother's custody, after a sibling in...
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
Maine Governor Signs Bill Sending $450 Checks Out

Governor Janet Mills has signed the Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan into law. This plan is a short-term measure that is geared towards helping low-income and middle-class Mainers due to record high energy prices. This is the plan that the Maine legislature was asked to vote on for the first day of the new legislative session. In order for the plan to pass, it needed 2/3 support.
New Year – New Laws in Maine That May Affect You

For those working at minimum wage, Maine is one of 27 states that has increased the hourly minimum wage for 2023. As of Sunday, the hourly minimum wage is now $13.80, up from $12.75. The new tip wage for service employees is half, now at $6.90 per hour for those who receive tips. The employer must be able to show that the employee receives at least the minimum wage of $13.80 per hour when the direct wage and tips are combined at the end of the week.
More Than Just Goats Will Eat Up Your Maine Christmas Tree

Goats will eat anything, but a lot of animals would love to munch on your discarded tree. If you still have your tree up, good for you. But one of these days, it's gotta come down. Instead of filling a landfill, fill an animal's belly! News Center Maine did a great story about that gorgeous tree in your living room. Instead of chucking it in the backyard, there are ways to help our Maine farms.
Mainers to receive relief checks to offset higher energy costs

(The Center Square) — Mainers will be receiving financial relief to help with skyrocketing energy bills this winter, under an emergency order signed by Gov. Janet Mills Wednesday. The relief plan, which sailed through the state legislature with bipartisan support, will provide one-time payments of $450 to more than 880,000 eligible residents, and pumps tens of millions of dollars into the state's fuel assistance programs and emergency shelter, and short-term housing for the state's homeless population. ...
All forms of winter precipitation for Maine tonight

After an overcast and mild Wednesday thing will turn cold tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Thursday until noon Thursday. Rain will flip to sleet and freezing rain late tonight into early Thursday morning. Snow will fall to the north. Thursday morning more freezing rain and icing is expected along the coast. Looking at icy roads through the afternoon. Thursday night through Friday expect snow showers. Light accumulations near the coast but when all is said and done Friday afternoon a few inches inland with up to 6 inches north of route 2.
Only Mainers Would Wear an Outfit Like This on a Mountain in December

We’ve all seen the memes and the jokes about Mainers wearing shorts in the winter but it is so very real. I’ve watched my brother wear shorts all winter since I was a kid but he is no exception; we could be in the middle of a blizzard in below-freezing weather and you will still see someone at the grocery store with their bare legs exposed.
