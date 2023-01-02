ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Des Moines Register

Ankeny Centennial girls basketball pulls off late comeback win over Southeast Polk

Ankeny Centennial girls basketball hosted Southeast Polk on Friday in a matchup of two top-10 programs in Class 5A, and Centennial pulled off the 54-52 win. The Jaguars stormed out to an early lead and held the 14-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Centennial held the Rams to just one 3-pointer and three free throws in the period, but that dominance on defense didn’t last long. ...
ANKENY, IA

