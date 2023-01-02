ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Rick @ Inslee Sucks!
4d ago

To say I stunned is an understatement! I am a devoted listener and always appreciated his determination at calling out the wrongs of the government! I'm sure the wackos on the left are dancing in the streets! Especially Inslee and little Bobby Ferguson!

make men men again
4d ago

I’m struggling for words. I listen to Dori everyday. Radio will not be the same without him. I pray that God will touch his family and comfort them. See you on the other side Dori.

2/68 Armor Vet
4d ago

I have spilt out my sadness and disbelief on other comment boards here on NewsBreak but it all boils down to this: shock and emptiness. I have listened to him over 25 years and Dori was a big part of my radio listening buffet. I can’t say anymore I am so upset. He was THE best talk show host I ever heard and he will be missed! God keep and bless the Monson family, the KIRO family, the Seahawks family, and the KTTH family. We all love you, Dori Monson!

