Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Get a new camper or RV before camping season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Did you know in the state of Michigan, you’re never more than a half hour away from a state park or state forest campground? Camping has grown in popularity over the years and next week, you get a chance to check out campers and RVs in the warm of DeVos Place.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10

PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
PORTAGE, MI
WOOD

Kent County denied state grant to help buy Cannonsburg Ski Area

Kent County has been denied a state grant that was planned to provide a significant source of funding to purchase Cannonsburg Recreation and Ski Area.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

She Runs Grand Rapids helping runners train for race

She Runs Grand Rapids helping runners train for race. Bills Damar Hamlin is awake and showing good cognitive function, according to his doctors. (Jan. 5, 2023) Rain and snow mix Thursday night. On Friday, it will be a dreary morning and snow in the afternoon. The weekend looks to have some sunshine. (Jan. 5, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WGN News

Michigan man, 19, faces felonies for deadly Northwest Indiana DUI crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Michigan man is facing felony charges for a fatal DUI crash in Northwest Indiana that killed a woman and left two men seriously injured. Police stated that 19-year-old Jordan Morrissey, from Wyoming, Michigan, is facing four OWI charges, possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol. Morrissey was driving […]
WYOMING, MI
WOOD

AG opens investigation into Ottawa County

The state Attorney General will conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission's Jan. 3 meeting. (Jan. 4, 2022)
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Commissioner: Board didn't follow state law

An Ottawa County Commissioner says the county board may have violated state law when it voted Tuesday to select a new person to run the department of public health at the first meeting of the new board. (Jan. 6, 2023)
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Looking ahead to the 2023 West Michigan music scene

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re kicking off a new segment that you’ll see monthly here on eightWest, centered around all things West Michigan music! There’s no better person to turn to for all of this than the editor and publisher of Local Spins – John Sinkevics.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Baby is born on first day of 2023 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The folks at Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, Mich. delivered a beautiful surprise on Sunday morning, shortly after the start of the New Year. Four days past her due date — but right on time — Maeve Grace VanDyken was born on Jan. 1, 2023.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Emmanuel Hospice gets funding for Pet Visitor Program

A hospice service in Grand Rapids has received funding for a program that unites pets with people who need comforting. (Jan. 5, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

