abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for January 6, 2023
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Vincent Breden, Almono Mcmillan, Scott Young, and Bruce Pfeifer. Vincent Breden is wanted for parole violation for the original charge of two counts of theft. Almono Mcmillan is wanted for resisting law enforcement. Scott Young is wanted for failure to appear for the original...
abc57.com
Darnell Walker of South Bend missing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --39-year-old Darnell Walker was last seen around 11:00 a.m. on January 2 in the 100 block of North Lafayette Blvd. Walker stands at 5'11", weighs 210 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Darnell was last seen wearing the outfit in image. His family says he suffers...
abc57.com
Efforts of the Benton Harbor Police
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. --According to the Michigan State Police, 2022 was a productive year for targeting Benton Harbor's violent crime. MSP said it removed 107 illegal handguns from the streets of Benton Harbor, as well as arrested 99 people with outstanding warrants. According to Michael Brown, State Police Captain, even...
abc57.com
Disturbing security footage shows man holding knife outside La Porte home
LA PORTE, Ind.-- Home security systems are becoming more and more common for peace of mind. But one La Porte woman saw something not only disturbing, but downright bizarre, in her security camera. "Monday night was a normal night," said Cory Solis. Solis was home on her phone when she...
abc57.com
Man accused of arranging murders-for-hire sentenced to 20 years
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man who allegedly planned to hire someone to murder his father-in-law and another man having an affair with his wife was sentenced to 20 years for the scheme, according to the probable cause affidavit. On December 16, 2022, Joshua Cassel pleaded guilty to two...
abc57.com
Starke County K9 gifted protective vest
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. -- K9 Cody was gifted a vest, that is both bullet and stab-protective. The vest was provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and is custom fitted. The vest can possibly save K9 Cody's life while serving with the Starke County Sheriff's office. Since Vested Interest in...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating counterfeit bill use, asking for public's help
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person in connection with a counterfeit bill investigation. According to police, the incident happened at an Elkhart store. If you have any information, please call Detective Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also send an anonymous...
95.3 MNC
Boy, 17, shot near Marathon gas station on S. Main Street in Elkhart
A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Elkhart. The shooting happened just after 1:20 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, in the 1200 block of South Main Street. They found the 17-year-old victim suffering from non-life-threatening wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue. The boy told...
Man charged with felonies after pursuit in Gary
After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed at the intersection of 25th and Colfax St. and struck another vehicle that was crossing the intersection.
WWMTCw
2 victims killed by AR-15 fired at New Year's Eve celebration in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County man will likely face felony charges for firing nearly two dozen rounds from his AR-15, killing two men during a New Year's Eve gathering in Lawrence Township, investigators said. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man, is being held on charges...
abc57.com
Deputies investigating body found in field in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Deputies are investigating a body found in a field in Cass County Thursday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 1:15 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway in LaGrange Township for a possibly deceased person. When deputies...
Deputies: New Year’s party shooting that killed 2 ‘unintentional’
Deputies say a man who started shooting during a New Year's party near Lawrence didn't realize his two friends were downrange.
Man accused of murdering Chicago mother of 6 found dead in Gary, released on own recognizance
Carter was released because, under Indiana law, if a case isn't brought to trial within 180 days, the defendant has a right to be released while they wait.
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
Woman gets house arrest in northern Indiana barn fires case
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to arson for allegedly helping her boyfriend set fire to several barns in northern Indiana was sentenced Tuesday to eight years on house arrest. An Elkhart County judge gave Sherry Thomas a 10-year sentence, with eight years to be served under house arrest and two years […]
WNDU
1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
abc57.com
Humane Society of Elkhart County to close for two days
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County will be closed on Thursday and Friday for staff training. Offices will reopen on Saturday at 9 a.m. The humane society asks that anyone with an animal-related emergency contact their local law enforcement agency.
abc57.com
One woman injured in South Bend apartment fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Firefighters responded to a call of a fire around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday at an apartment complex on St. Joseph Street, according to the South Bend Fire Department. Upon arriving, officials located the fire on the third floor of the complex and were able to contain...
abc57.com
La Porte County Public Library to go to fine-free system
LAPORTE, Ind. -- The La Porte County Public Library announced that they will be eliminating daily overdue fines in 2023. The new program goes into effect on Monday. Library operators say that eliminating daily overdue fines will save taxpayer dollars and make the library more accessible to the community. According...
Man arrested for discharging weapon at midnight, shooting and killing two
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are dead after a nearby man discharged his weapon in Van Buren County, the Sheriff's Office says. The shooting happened five minutes after midnight In the 57000 block of 60th Avenue in Lawrence Township. Investigators say a 62-year-old man was at a...
