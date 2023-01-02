CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure moves in across the Southeast today leading to sunny skies and cooler temperatures as we get ready to head into the weekend! With a clear sky expected tonight, expect a cold start to our Saturday with temperatures in the 30s for most. A beautiful weekend is ahead with a mostly sunny sky and low to mid 60s on Saturday to be followed by an increase in clouds on Sunday and a high in the mid to upper 60s. A few showers may graze the area Sunday night and early Monday morning. Temperatures look like they’ll remain near, or slightly above, average next week.

