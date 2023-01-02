The NFL is planning a series of activations in support of injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin that will occur across the league during Week 18 games. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during last Monday night’s Buffalo-Cincinnati Bengals game. He has been hospitalized but is reportedly slowly recovering. All 32 NFL clubs playing this final weekend of the regular season have the option to use league-approved activations, with specific call-outs that will be unique to Buffalo. The NFL distributed a public address announcement that clubs are encouraged to read prior to the national anthem. The announcement will be accompanied by a...

