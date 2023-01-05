ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

2nd person found dead by vehicle in California county flooding

By Teddy Grant
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F5Rtc_0k0c1I2200

A second body was discovered outside of a vehicle on Wednesday, as authorities attempted to recover vehicles that washed away due to the flooding in Sacramento County over the New Year's weekend, California Highway Patrol (CHP) told ABC News.

Officials discovered the woman's body around 10 a.m. in a field about one mile east of State Route 99, CHP said.

Authorities could not confirm if the body was connected to the vehicles they were towing until they could positively identify the person.

Earlier this week, one person was found dead in their vehicle in California on Sunday morning, as a winter storm brought flooding and heavy snow to the state, a Sacramento Metro Fire spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

A Sacramento Metro Fire spokesperson confirmed that the deceased was recovered from their flooded vehicle in the southernmost part of Sacramento County, near the city of Elk Grove.

The identity and cause of death of the deceased haven't been confirmed pending a coroner's examination, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

MORE: San Francisco sees record rain as flooding shuts down highway

The National Weather Service in Sacramento issued flash flood warnings for the area, urging drivers to stay off the road.

A levee break in several places caused the flooding in the area, Sacramento Metro Fire Captain and Public Information Officer Parker Wilbourn told ABC News.

The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services ordered residents in Wilton to shelter in place earlier Saturday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFMcA_0k0c1I2200
Jeff Chiu/AP - Traffic drives through flooded lanes on Highway 101 in South San Francisco, California, Dec. 31, 2022.

"Rising water has made roads impassable in the area," the office said in an advisory.

According to Caltrans District 3, which maintains the state highway system in 11 northern California counties, a highway near Elk Grove has been closed because the Cosumnes River flooded.

Two more storms are expected for the next week in northern California, with the second storm set for Wednesday and Thursday, possibly causing flooding in the area, according to NWS Sacramento.

MORE: How an atmospheric river is impacting the West Coast

Over 5 inches of rain had fallen in downtown San Francisco on Saturday, setting a new daily record, the National Weather Service for the San Francisco Bay Area said.

The West Coast is being slammed with an atmospheric river, which usually brings heavy rain, wind and snow to areas that it flows through, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The NOAA describes atmospheric rivers as "rivers in the sky" because they're somewhat long and narrow regions in the atmosphere that send most of the water vapor outside the tropics.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento woman dead after a tree fell on her

SACRAMENTO — A woman has died after a tree fell on her in Sacramento.According to the Sacramento Fire Department, at 6:45 p.m., they responded to a report of a traumatic injury on the levy near the 700 block of North 5th Street.They discovered that a woman was critically injured by a fallen tree and took her to a trauma facility.Unfortunately, the woman died from her injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood

(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two breaks along Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 traced to private land owner, county has no jurisdiction to repair

SACRAMENTO — No government agency is taking the lead to repair two breaks along the Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 and Dillard Road over the weekend in the Wilton area, CBS13 learned Monday. Flooding there led to dozens of water rescues through Monday morning, 20 stranded cars on Highway 99 Saturday night, and one reported death on Dillard Road after a car was swept away in rushing floodwater. "This is unfortunately a situation where we had a fatality that is out of our control," said Sacramento County spokesperson Matt Robinson on Monday. Our team reached out to multiple agencies, including Sacramento County,...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Speeding 19-year-old driver killed after vehicle hydroplanes, crashes in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD -- A 19-year-old woman died in a crash after her vehicle hydroplaned in a patch of standing water and crashed into a utility pole in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to police. The single-car crash was reported shortly before 8:40 a.m. on Vanden Road at One Lake Drive. Fairfield police determined the woman, a Fairfield resident, was traveling east in a vehicle on the partially flooded road when she lost control and hit the pole. Investigators said speed unsafe for the wet conditions is likely the primary reason for the crash. The name of the woman who died was not immediately available. Fairfield police encourage drivers to take special precautions out on the roads amid this week's stormy weather.
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Stockton shooting leaves one man dead

(KTXL) — A man was killed in a Stockton shooting on Monday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Stanislaus Street at around 8:29 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When officers arrived at the scene they found one man had been shot and despite life-saving measures […]
STOCKTON, CA
Robert J Hansen

El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentence

Tina Perry (left) and Harvest Davidson (right). Davidson was facing murder charges in El Dorado County but was released in mid-December.Photo by(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) Earlier this month one of five men who were fighting murder charges in El Dorado County since 2017 was released for time served after being illegally over detained after accepting accepting a plea agreement for armed robbery, according to El Dorado County records.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Get out of here": Homeless camps along American River clear out in anticipation of flooding

SACRAMENTO — An intense warning boomed from above along the American River Parkway on Thursday as crews urged people to move out and get to higher ground.William Terwilliger brought a CBS13 crew to his camp as his sister helped him save as much as he could from relentless rain and potential flooding."I can't do anything about it. I'm going back to get a few more things. I can only get what I can get, you know?" said Terwilliger.  "I want my brother to keep what he has because he doesn't have much." said his sister, TJ Johnson.Just as he was...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides. The first child, a 2-year-old boy, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man killed by wrong way driver on Highway 4 in Pittsburg identified

PITTSBURG – A man who died when his car was hit by a wrong-way driver on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg on Tuesday has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office as 50-year-old Fremont resident James Kuang.The California Highway Patrol initially received a report around 11:05 a.m. Tuesday of someone driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue. The vehicle, a Dodge Durango, collided head-on into a Honda Accord, and a Toyota and a tanker truck then also hit the Honda.Kuang, the driver of the Honda, died at the scene while a passenger in his car was taken to a hospital with major injuries, according to the CHP.The Dodge driver fled but was taken into custody by Pittsburg police. CHP investigators believe impairment may have been a factor in the crash. The name of the Dodge driver was not released as of Friday.The driver of the Toyota and an infant passenger in that vehicle were also taken to a hospital, while the tanker truck driver did not report any injuries, CHP officials said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver arrested after deadly wrong-way crash on eastbound Highway 4 in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) –  A crash involving a wrong-way driver on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning left one person dead, three others including an infant hospitalized and the wrong-way driver under arrest, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP initially received a report around 11:05 a.m. of someone driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue. The vehicle, a Dodge Durango, collided head-on into a Honda Accord. A Toyota and a tanker truck then hit the Honda. The Dodge driver fled but was taken into custody by Pittsburg police, CHP officials said.The Honda...
PITTSBURG, CA
ABC News

ABC News

970K+
Followers
203K+
Post
567M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy