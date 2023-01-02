Michael Malone Calls Out Award Voters Who Don't Want To Give Nikola Jokic His Third Straight MVP

Michael Malone calls out the haters who want to keep Nikola Jokic from his third MVP.

MVP voter fatigue is a real thing in the NBA. For whatever reason, MVP voters seem to prefer the idea of a new winner every season, and repeat winners, like Nikola Jokic, have become pretty rare.

Of course, the same logic applies to a potential three-peat as well. As of the time of writing, only three players in league history have ever won three straight MVPs: Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Larry Bird.

This season, the Joker is looking to join that elite company... and he has gotten off to a great so far start, with season averages of 25.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game on 61.6% shooting.

Unfortunately, voter fatigue continues to work against Jokic and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to pull off the amazing feat.

Speaking about voter fatigue and the campaign to stop Jokic's MVP run, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone chimed in with his own two cents.

Michael Malone: If people’s reason for not giving Nikola a third MVP is because he’s already won two in a row, “that’s lazy.”

Jokic certainly has the stats and numbers to take home the award again, but the Nuggets must maintain their position at the top of the standings if he really wants to maximize his chances.

Can Nikola Jokic Win His Third MVP?

The Nuggets are playing like a true title contender, and that's because guys like Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Bruce Brown have been stepping up. As usual, however, the Nuggets are at their best when Jokic is on the floor .

*Translation



Nikola Jokic: "It's fine. I can't anymore. Now when they put me in conversation..."

Reporter: "Larry Bird won it 3 times in a row."

Nikola Jokic: "Let it stay like that. Let him enjoy. I can't anymore."

While Jokic may not want MVP, he better start working on his acceptance speech if he plans to keep playing out of his mind like this.

But for the Nuggets , their ambitions go beyond any individual accolades. This season, the Nuggets are trying to go all the way, and it looks like they have a real shot at getting there.

If the Joker is able to add a championship to his resume, it could be all he needs to cement his place as one of the greatest centers ever.

