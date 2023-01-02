Daycare worker arrested and charged with child abuse

ABBEVILLE, Ala ( WDHN )— An Abbeville daycare worker has been arrested and charged with seven counts of child abuse.

Maya Shante Kelley was arrested on Wednesday, December 28, after a 2-3 week investigation.

According to Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship, the investigation started after police received reports of a child having bruises on their body after being picked up from the daycare.

Police were able to obtain security video footage from inside the daycare, which reportedly shows Kelley striking the child.

Blankenship says Kelley was put on administrative leave from the daycare after the investigation started, but he is not sure of her current standing with the daycare.

The name of the daycare was not released since the owner was unaware of the abuse and fully cooperated with the police during the investigation.

