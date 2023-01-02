Read full article on original website
Efforts to eliminate inheritance tax expected during 2023 Nebraska legislative session
KEARNEY, Neb. — At this year’s legislative session, lawmakers could repeal the state’s unpopular inheritance tax. "We are going to try to eliminate it. It's a really big deal, especially for rural Nebraska, farmers and ranchers," said Sen. Teresa Ibach, District 44. State Sen. Tom Briese will...
Nebraska prepares for next governor
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska is preparing for the inauguration of our next governor on Thursday. Jim Pillen won a hotly contested GOP primary before beating out Democratic challenger Carol Blood and Libertarian Scott Zimmerman in the midterms. A hog farmer and former husker football player, Pillen served on the...
Hog farmer Jim Pillen sworn in as Nebraska governor
LINCOLN, Neb. — A hog farmer turned football player, Governor Jim Pillen now takes command in a new field. While much remains the same as recent years many watch to see how he will govern. He described his humble beginnings as the son of a tenant farmer and a...
No gridlock as Nebraska lawmakers kick off session
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers begin a new session without drama many had anticipated. 49 senators quietly got to work Wednesday. If some plan to follow through on a campaign pledge to change how leaders are chosen, they're saving that fight for another day as they elect committee chairs by secret ballot, a tradition Senator Ray Aguilar of Grand Island says allows the best to serve.
Oklahoma Attorney General announces nearly $1B in opioid settlements
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor announced four new settlements with the state's opioid litigation. With the new settlements, Oklahoma ranks near the top of all states in total funds recovered per capita from companies alleged to bear the responsibility for Oklahoma's opioid crisis. The opioid...
Farming Today with KRVN: January 5, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Two Nebraska students named National FFA SAE grant recipients. - Nebraska Rural Radio Association seeks applicants for farm broadcasting internship. - Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Rebel Sjeklocha gears up for coronation celebration and fundraiser.
Bomb cyclone continues to bear down on West Coast bringing heavy rain, snow
WASHINGTON (TND) — A powerful bomb cyclone is bearing down on the West Coast bringing more threats of dangerous flooding, snow and powerful wind gusts. California is bearing the brunt of the system and the National Weather Service says it's the strongest storm to hit California in five years. It’s expected to continue to see waves of heavy rain and strong winds well into the weekend.
Storm causes flooding, raging waves in parts of California
PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KMPH) — A powerful storm hit the western coast of California, with heavy rain causing flood damage and high surf at beaches and dunes. The storm impacted multiple beaches throughout the area, including Morro Bay, Pismo, and Oceano Dunes. I have not seen it this bad...
Troopers make 35 DUI arrests during holiday season
LINCOLN, Neb. — Troopers with Nebraska State Patrol removed 35 impaired drivers from the road and assisted more than 1,300 motorists during the holiday season as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. “This holiday season there was plenty of severe winter weather around the...
