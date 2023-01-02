ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Ballard's wizard bar The Splintered Wand is permanently closed

The Splintered Wand has brewed its final potion. Ballard's wizard bar, which was highly anticipated for years before finally opening in late 2021, is now permanently closed, according to a statement on its website. "It is with great sadness that the Splintered Wand will be closing its doors effective immediately....
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

SR 520 between Seattle and Bellevue to close this weekend

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is starting the new year with road closures. State Route 520 will be closed in both directions this weekend between I-5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast on the eastside. The closure includes the SR 520 floating bridge across lake Washington. All lanes...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Officials, neighbors concerned after recent Tacoma fires

TACOMA, Wash. — There have been at least two fires in Tacoma this week associated with unhoused people, according to fire officials. One of the fires resulted in a person dying. When firefighters extinguished the most recent fire Thursday morning in the Tacoma Dome district, they discovered an adult...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Barefoot ATV driver arrested for running man over multiple times in Seattle

SEATTLE — A 28-year-old man driving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) repeatedly ran over a man he believed was burglarizing his trailer in Seattle on Friday morning, police said. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the driver was arrested following the 7 a.m. incident. Police said the man received...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Woodinville to vote on funding regional effort to address homelessness

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Woodinville is joining four other north King County cities to begin funding the regional effort to confront homelessness. Ever since the creation of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) in 2019, many outlying cities have watched Seattle take the lead and shoulder the costs to bring people indoors. Now the suburbs are beginning to step up.
WOODINVILLE, WA
KOMO News

More coyote sightings reported in Montlake

SEATTLE — Some residents in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood are keeping a close eye on their pets after several coyotes were captured on camera roaming the area. Over the last few months, KOMO News has told you about coyotes in West Seattle and Magnolia. Now neighbors in Montlake worry at...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Redmond residents work to clean up damage left behind by windstorm

REDMOND, Wash — People around King County woke up Thursday morning to the aftermath of the strong winds that swept through a number of areas knocking down trees, fences, and powerlines. In Redmond, cleanup efforts started early in the morning with tree cleanup companies like Eastside Tree Works removing...
REDMOND, WA
KOMO News

Renovated Ballard Commons Park to reopen following year-long closure

It has been over a year since Ballard Commons Park in Seattle was closed after the removal of a homeless encampment that had been a source of crime, fires, assaults, and overdoses, among other issues. In December 2021, the city cleared out the encampment and fenced off the popular park....
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Credit Union to close two branches over crime, decline in foot traffic

SEATTLE, Wash. — Another prominent Seattle business is closing up shop, citing crime concerns and also declining foot traffic following the pandemic. Seattle Credit Union will close two branches in February, on the heels of Starbucks shuttering several stores for similar reasons. People in Georgetown were not surprised to...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Climate Pledge Arena offers free public transit for ticketed events

SEATTLE — Fans can now ride public transit for free to and from games and events at Climate Pledge Arena. According to the arena — home to the Seattle Kraken, Seattle Storm and many big-name concerts — publicly-ticketed events will come with free public transit that applies to six different forms of transit: King County Metro buses, water taxis, Sound Transit buses, Link light rail, the Seattle Streetcar and the Monorail.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Eric's Heroes: The man behind popular YouTube channel, 'Dad, how do I?'

KENT, Wash. — Rob Kenney is a friendly guy. A regular guy. He wears glasses and lives in a comfortable home in Kent. Until very recently, he worked selling office supplies. Rob describes himself as an introvert, but when you meet him, that seems to be a bit of an exaggeration. He's friendly and accommodating, and while he's not a Type A personality, he's definitely a 'Type Nice.'
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Man shoots neighbor during fight at Pierce County birthday party

PARKLAND, Wash. — A birthday party abruptly ended in Pierce County Thursday night after a neighbor shot one of the partygoers before being arrested. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting occurred around 9:56 p.m. on the 100 block of 131st Street East in Parkland. An...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Police recover 'bag of possible fentanyl' after man shot in Seattle

SEATTLE — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg on Wednesday night in the Miller Park neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of gunfire at 11:18 p.m. in the alley on the 200 block of 23rd Avenue East.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Teens arrested after Ballard robbery, Federal Way police to face charges

SEATTLE — Five teenage boys were arrested Thursday after they reportedly robbed a man in Ballard, drove to Federal Way, and attempted to escape police inside a mall. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) said the juveniles — one 13-year-old, one 14-year-old, three 15-year-olds — were arrested for robbery and are facing possible charges. According to KCPAO, none of the five have previous cases in King County.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KOMO News

Thousands without power after strong winds topple trees in western Washington

SEATTLE — A weather system brought strong winds to parts of western Washington on Wednesday, bringing down trees and causing power outages across the region. More than 14,800 people were without power in the Puget Sound region at 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reported the most outages Thursday morning, with more than 14,000 customers without power.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy