Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
KOMO News
Ballard's wizard bar The Splintered Wand is permanently closed
The Splintered Wand has brewed its final potion. Ballard's wizard bar, which was highly anticipated for years before finally opening in late 2021, is now permanently closed, according to a statement on its website. "It is with great sadness that the Splintered Wand will be closing its doors effective immediately....
KOMO News
SR 520 between Seattle and Bellevue to close this weekend
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is starting the new year with road closures. State Route 520 will be closed in both directions this weekend between I-5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast on the eastside. The closure includes the SR 520 floating bridge across lake Washington. All lanes...
KOMO News
Popular Tacoma cupcake shop closing due to inflation, other challenges
TACOMA, Wash. — A small business in the heart of downtown Tacoma that survived many struggles through the height of the pandemic is preparing to close. The owner of the popular “Hello, Cupcake” said the cost of ingredients and operations were too much to survive. Following the...
KOMO News
Officials, neighbors concerned after recent Tacoma fires
TACOMA, Wash. — There have been at least two fires in Tacoma this week associated with unhoused people, according to fire officials. One of the fires resulted in a person dying. When firefighters extinguished the most recent fire Thursday morning in the Tacoma Dome district, they discovered an adult...
KOMO News
Barefoot ATV driver arrested for running man over multiple times in Seattle
SEATTLE — A 28-year-old man driving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) repeatedly ran over a man he believed was burglarizing his trailer in Seattle on Friday morning, police said. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the driver was arrested following the 7 a.m. incident. Police said the man received...
KOMO News
Seattle drag queen Irene 'The Alien' stars on next 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
Irene Dubois said she felt like an outcast growing up gay in Texas, never feeling seen in the media she consumed or that her story was being told — until she discovered "RuPaul's Drag Race." "It was the first time in my life that I kind of felt like...
KOMO News
Woodinville to vote on funding regional effort to address homelessness
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Woodinville is joining four other north King County cities to begin funding the regional effort to confront homelessness. Ever since the creation of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) in 2019, many outlying cities have watched Seattle take the lead and shoulder the costs to bring people indoors. Now the suburbs are beginning to step up.
KOMO News
More coyote sightings reported in Montlake
SEATTLE — Some residents in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood are keeping a close eye on their pets after several coyotes were captured on camera roaming the area. Over the last few months, KOMO News has told you about coyotes in West Seattle and Magnolia. Now neighbors in Montlake worry at...
KOMO News
Redmond residents work to clean up damage left behind by windstorm
REDMOND, Wash — People around King County woke up Thursday morning to the aftermath of the strong winds that swept through a number of areas knocking down trees, fences, and powerlines. In Redmond, cleanup efforts started early in the morning with tree cleanup companies like Eastside Tree Works removing...
KOMO News
Renovated Ballard Commons Park to reopen following year-long closure
It has been over a year since Ballard Commons Park in Seattle was closed after the removal of a homeless encampment that had been a source of crime, fires, assaults, and overdoses, among other issues. In December 2021, the city cleared out the encampment and fenced off the popular park....
KOMO News
Seattle Credit Union to close two branches over crime, decline in foot traffic
SEATTLE, Wash. — Another prominent Seattle business is closing up shop, citing crime concerns and also declining foot traffic following the pandemic. Seattle Credit Union will close two branches in February, on the heels of Starbucks shuttering several stores for similar reasons. People in Georgetown were not surprised to...
KOMO News
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
KOMO News
Climate Pledge Arena offers free public transit for ticketed events
SEATTLE — Fans can now ride public transit for free to and from games and events at Climate Pledge Arena. According to the arena — home to the Seattle Kraken, Seattle Storm and many big-name concerts — publicly-ticketed events will come with free public transit that applies to six different forms of transit: King County Metro buses, water taxis, Sound Transit buses, Link light rail, the Seattle Streetcar and the Monorail.
KOMO News
Eric's Heroes: The man behind popular YouTube channel, 'Dad, how do I?'
KENT, Wash. — Rob Kenney is a friendly guy. A regular guy. He wears glasses and lives in a comfortable home in Kent. Until very recently, he worked selling office supplies. Rob describes himself as an introvert, but when you meet him, that seems to be a bit of an exaggeration. He's friendly and accommodating, and while he's not a Type A personality, he's definitely a 'Type Nice.'
KOMO News
Man shoots neighbor during fight at Pierce County birthday party
PARKLAND, Wash. — A birthday party abruptly ended in Pierce County Thursday night after a neighbor shot one of the partygoers before being arrested. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting occurred around 9:56 p.m. on the 100 block of 131st Street East in Parkland. An...
KOMO News
Police recover 'bag of possible fentanyl' after man shot in Seattle
SEATTLE — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg on Wednesday night in the Miller Park neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of gunfire at 11:18 p.m. in the alley on the 200 block of 23rd Avenue East.
KOMO News
Teens arrested after Ballard robbery, Federal Way police to face charges
SEATTLE — Five teenage boys were arrested Thursday after they reportedly robbed a man in Ballard, drove to Federal Way, and attempted to escape police inside a mall. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) said the juveniles — one 13-year-old, one 14-year-old, three 15-year-olds — were arrested for robbery and are facing possible charges. According to KCPAO, none of the five have previous cases in King County.
KOMO News
Teens rob man in Ballard, lead police on chase to Federal Way in stolen cars
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Five teenage boys were arrested Thursday after they reportedly robbed a man in Ballard, drove to Federal Way, and attempted to escape police inside a mall. Around noon, officers responded to a report of an assault in the 6500 block of 15th Avenue Northwest, near...
KOMO News
Thousands without power after strong winds topple trees in western Washington
SEATTLE — A weather system brought strong winds to parts of western Washington on Wednesday, bringing down trees and causing power outages across the region. More than 14,800 people were without power in the Puget Sound region at 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reported the most outages Thursday morning, with more than 14,000 customers without power.
KOMO News
Controversial bail fund once helped man suspected of Seattle's first murder of the year
SEATTLE, Wash. — The man in custody for Seattle’s first homicide of 2023 has previously been bailed out of jail by a nonprofit with a track record of assisting violent, repeat offenders. On Wednesday a judge found probable cause to hold Allister Baldwin in jail for the grisly...
