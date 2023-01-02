ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Allar speaks to the media for the first time

By Anderley Penwell, Andrew Clay
 5 days ago

PASADENA, Ca. (WTAJ) — Penn State freshman quarterback Drew Allar spoke with the media for the first time on Saturday.

Usually, Penn State freshmen football players are not available to the media, but freshmen spoke for the first time at the bowl game.

Thousands of Penn State fans take downtown LA for pep rally

The Medina, Oh. native spoke about his relationship with redshirt senior Sean Clifford and his transition into college football.

No. 11 Penn State and no. 8 Utah kickoff the 109th Rose Bowl at 5:00 on Monday, January 2.

