UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — The toughest stretch of the basketball season awaits Micah Shrewsberry’s Nittany Lions as the team gets set to take on no. 1 Purdue this weekend. “I don’t know what I did to somebody in the Big Ten office, but whatever I did, I apologize,” Shrewsberry jokingly said Thursday.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO