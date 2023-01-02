ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Therapy dog visits Saint Francis Children’s Hospital

By FOX23.com News Staff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IG9t8_0k0c05g300

TULSA, Okla. — Patients and staff at the Saint Francis Children’s Hospital were greeted with a certified therapy dog on Thursday.

Beck Hopper, who is part of a therapy dog team with Alliance of Therapy Dogs, said they were there to bring cheer, joy and healing.

“We come here to Saint Francis Children’s Hospital to visit the kids and try to bring a little bit of cheer and joy and hopefully a little bit of healing into their lives as well,” she said.

Hopper was with Boon, who has been a certified therapy dog since he was two-years-old.

“Basically he was born to do this, he’s got the personality for it, he loves people, he loves animals, he loves everybody. And so he really enjoys coming and visiting and it’s just one of his things that he loves to do and we love doing it,” Hopper said.

Hopper said seeing kids light up at Boon when they see him feels wonderful.

“Oh it’s wonderful, it’s a blessing to me. It is as much a reward for me as it is helpful for the kids to see that they really do get a lot out of these visits,” she said.

Hopper also said the whole experience is good for everyone involved.

“Oh it can make your life so much greater, bring a lot of joy to your life and to others as well, so it’s a wonderful thing to do and it’s a great thing for the dogs it keeps them active, it keeps them very busy,” she said.

To learn more about Alliance of Therapy Dogs, click here.

