Charles M. Conner, 90, of Festus died Dec. 24, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Connor was a retired Navy chaplain and worked at the Lutheran radio station KFUO in St. Louis. He was a 1953 graduate of Tulsa University in Oklahoma and a 1959 graduate of Concordia Seminary in Clayton, and was ordained in his home church, Grace Lutheran, in Tulsa, Okla. He served as a minister with the Lutheran Church of Missouri Synod, retiring in 1994. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Crystal City. He was installed as minister for missions in Ada, Okla., and Moore, Okla., and lead both in building churches. He was executive director of the St. Louis Council of Lutheran Churches and director of religion and public service programs for CBS Channel 4 for several years. He served in the ministry at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in St. Louis and Good Shepherd in Arnold. After retiring, he established a Christian boat ministry at Lake of the Ozarks. Born April 24, 1932, in Ardmore, Okla., he was the son of the late Bernice (Weeks) and Otto Conner.

FESTUS, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO