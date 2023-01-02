Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Missouri
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. Louis
Historic Charles McLee Farris house built in 1850 in Augusta, St. Charles County, Missouri
Historic homes: the Henry Bartelmann House built in 1860
John Scott ‘JB’ Bonham, 81, High Ridge
John Scott “JB” Bonham, 81, of High Ridge died Jan. 4, 2023. Mr. Bonham served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam and was a truck driver until his retirement. He was a life member of VFW Post 6516 and a lifetime member of the NRA. He was a “shade tree mechanic” who enjoyed fixing cars and trucks. He also enjoyed woodworking, boating, particularly at the Lake of the Ozarks, riding his motorcycle on back roads and spending time with friends and family. Born Feb. 27, 1941, in East. St. Louis, Ill., he was the son of the late Juanita (Schmidt) and John J. Bonham. He was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years: Anne Marie (Biondo) Bonham.
Suzanne Alysse Barrios, 30, Festus
Suzanne Alysse Barrios, 30, of Festus died Dec. 24, 2022, in Jefferson County. Ms. Barrios worked as a nurse’s aide at Scenic Nursing Center in Herculaneum. She loved crafting with her girls and making memories during the holidays. Born Feb. 7, 1992, in Festus, she was the daughter of Melodey (Welch) Meharry of Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and Clement Barrios Jr. of Festus.
Charles M. Conner, 90, Festus
Charles M. Conner, 90, of Festus died Dec. 24, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Connor was a retired Navy chaplain and worked at the Lutheran radio station KFUO in St. Louis. He was a 1953 graduate of Tulsa University in Oklahoma and a 1959 graduate of Concordia Seminary in Clayton, and was ordained in his home church, Grace Lutheran, in Tulsa, Okla. He served as a minister with the Lutheran Church of Missouri Synod, retiring in 1994. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Crystal City. He was installed as minister for missions in Ada, Okla., and Moore, Okla., and lead both in building churches. He was executive director of the St. Louis Council of Lutheran Churches and director of religion and public service programs for CBS Channel 4 for several years. He served in the ministry at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in St. Louis and Good Shepherd in Arnold. After retiring, he established a Christian boat ministry at Lake of the Ozarks. Born April 24, 1932, in Ardmore, Okla., he was the son of the late Bernice (Weeks) and Otto Conner.
Calendar of events Jan. 5-12
Creative Corner, 10-11 a.m., Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center, 1 Coffey Park Lane. Creative, messy program for ages 2-5. Cost: $10 members, $11 residents, $12 others; includes crafts and snacks. To sign up: 636-938-6775. Bingo, 10:30 a.m., Arnold Eagles, 1725 Jeffco Blvd. Doors open 8 a.m. Call 636-282-0415. Bingo, 6:30...
Stanley Ivan McCann, 91, Festus
Stanley Ivan McCann, 91, of Festus died Jan. 1, 2023, at his home. Mr. McCann worked in sales and distribution, and had owned and operated a gas station in Hillsboro. He enjoyed working on motorcycles, hunting, fishing and spending time with friends and family. Born Oct. 17, 1931, in Pine Lawn, he was the son of the late Edna (Peterson) and John McCann. He was preceded in death by his wife: Katherine McCann.
Timbers of Eureka celebrates milestone
Kristin Christenson has watched the Timbers of Eureka thrive over the last 10 years. The current Eureka Parks and Recreation Department director was a recreation supervisor in the department when the city’s recreation center opened its doors in October 2013. She has overseen the daily operation of the Timbers.
Terry L. ‘Gheenie’ Resmer, 75, Cedar Hill
Terry L. “Gheenie” Resmer, 75, of Cedar Hill died Dec. 31, 2022, in St. Louis. Ms. Resmer loved spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling, discovering new restaurants and gardening. Born Nov. 3, 1947, in Mount Clemens, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Henrietta (Schindler) and Joseph Wilson.
Dale Eugene Wieda, 68, Arnold
Dale Eugene Wieda, 68, of Arnold died Jan. 2, 2023. Mr. Wieda was a homebody and liked to spend time with his grandchildren. He also liked birdwatching and was a longtime member of the South St. Louis Corkball Club. Born Dec. 16, 1954, he was the son of the late Mabel (Patton) and Dale Lee Wieda.
Richard Norval Krah, 86, Imperial
Richard Norval Krah, 86, of Imperial died Jan. 1, 2023. Mr. Krah was a University of Alabama football fan. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and gazing at the stars and moon, and he was knowledgeable about astronomy. He loved animals, including his horse, Dolly. Born June 8, 1936, he was the son of the late Veldean (Wondel) and George Benck.
Send in wedding-related photo for a chance to win $200
Jefferson County and Eureka Leader readers are invited to send in their favorite wedding-related photos for the “Share the Love” contest being held in conjunction with this year’s Leader Wedding Fair, set for Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Corpus Christi Event Center at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Imperial.
April election draws large number of races
Jefferson County voters will have some decisions to make at the polls on April 4, 2023. When the period for candidates to file for the April election closed on Dec. 27, numerous races had emerged, including mayoral races in Festus, Herculaneum and Hillsboro. The Jefferson County Health Department Board of...
Judith Gail Basch, 80, Festus
Judith Gail Basch, 80, of Festus died Jan. 1, 2023. Mrs. Basch graduated from Southwest High School, where she met her husband. She loved spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Born May 23, 1942, in St Louis, she was the daughter of the late Mary and John Dickson.
Betty Lou Bouchard, 92, Festus
Betty Lou Bouchard, 92, of Festus died Jan. 1, 2023, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Home in Crystal City. Born April 24, 1930, in Bonne Terre, she was the daughter of the late Ostylee Rose (O’Sullivan) and Shelton Counts. She was preceded in death by her husband: William J. Bouchard.
Raising chickens – roosters, too – has ups, downs
My great-niece’s graduation party was held on a mild sunny day this past summer in rural west Jefferson County, hardly a setting to foretell tragedy. But it struck anyway. Unfortunately, an uninvited guest did not survive the affair. A moment of silence, please. It went down in this manner:
Burst water pipes disrupt operations at several Festus businesses
Recent frigid temperatures led to burst water pipes at several Festus businesses, flooding them and forcing them to close temporarily, some longer than others. A pipe recently burst at a building at 109 E. Main St. that houses Twin City Area Chamber of Commerce, Tree of Life Home Decor & Furnishings, Cobblestone Frame & Art Gallery and Dance Plus Studio, all of which had to close while repairs were made and the spaces were cleaned up.
Linda Sue Key, 70, Bloomsdale
Linda Sue Key, 70, of Bloomsdale died Jan. 2, 2023, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Home in Crystal City. Born Nov. 30, 1952, in Festus, she was the daughter of the late Viola Mae (Moran) and Archie L. Martin. She is survived by a son: Damion Franklin of Bloomsdale; a brother:...
Tools, cable stolen from Hillsboro-area construction site
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of tools and 200 feet of cable from a residential property in the 5600 block of Liberty School Road in the Hillsboro area. The victim was getting ready to build on the property, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The theft...
Pickup stolen from Fenton-area auto repair shop
A pickup recently was stolen from outside Legacy Automotive, 1117 Gravois Road, in unincorporated Fenton. The gray 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 belonged to a customer and left at the business for repairs, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The theft was reported at about 6:40 a.m. Dec. 27 after...
Two cars stolen from Festus auto dealer
Festus Police are investigating the thefts of two Dodge Challenger cars early this morning, Jan. 6, from Lucas-Smith Chrysler Center, 1600 Parkway West, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said a Festus resident called the Police Department at about 2 a.m. and reported seeing a suspicious vehicle and several people in the auto dealership parking lot.
