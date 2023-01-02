PI Editorial: 2023 kicks off with an opportunity to help guide Glenwood Springs’ future growth

Read full article on original website
Friday letters: Traffic enforcement can save animals, slow people down; consider being a buddy
I read Frosty Merriott’s column in the 12/26 Post Independent and am in support of the efforts that Roaring Fork Valley Safe Passages are proposing to protect wildlife. As mentioned in the column, enforcement of the dusk-to-dawn speed limits is an important issue. Encouraging support for crossings and applying pressure to local law enforcement to step up the process of pulling over more drivers are two actions concerned citizens can take.
Parachute begins new year with new economic developer
Parachute rings in the new year with a new community and economic developer, a recent town news release states. Michael Marcus started his tenure with Parachute on Dec. 27. “I am very honored to be joining the great staff at the Town of Parachute,” Marcus said in the release. “I’m looking forward to being part of such a wonderful team, and working with and meeting members of the Parachute community.”
Improvements coming to Rifle’s Skinner Field — once snow melts, of course
Though there’s lots of snow and it’s only January, Rifle officials are in a softball frame of mind. Skinner Field at Deerfield Park is earmarked this spring to receive $383,840 in improvements. This includes $350,000 worth of new lights and another $33,840 for new temporary home run fencing.
Get ready for Sunlight’s 38th Annual Skier Appreciation Day Friday
If there is one day this ski season to enjoy Sunlight Mountain Resort, it’s Friday. “Anticipate the most affordable ticket in the state and potentially the world,” said Troy Hawks, marketing and sales director for the Glenwood Springs ski area. The mountain got dumped on all week, adding...
Here’s what’s coming before Glenwood City Council this week
There is a full agenda Thursday for an early Glenwood Springs City Council meeting before the meet-and-greet with the finalists for the city manager positions. YouthZone will be presenting on the assistance they offer the youth of Glenwood Springs and Garfield County. The organization helps an average of 115 young...
Obituary: Dr. Julian Ramsey Mellette, Jr.
Dr. Julian Ramsey Mellette, Jr. Dr. Julian Ramsey Mellette, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Snowmass, Colorado on December 31, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born June 27, 1939 in Timmonsville, South Carolina and was the son of Julian Ramsey Mellette, Sr. and Mary (Brown) Mellette.
Obituary: Kristi Parsons
Called home by God, Kristi was taken to the heavens in the late hours of Monday, December 26th, 2022. Kris was born on July 31, 1980, to Scott and Sheran Collins in Denver CO. Shortly after her birth, the family moved to New Castle, CO, where she would spend her childhood and teenage years. After graduation, Kris married her lifetime soul mate, Shawn Parsons. Together they had two beautiful children MacKyla and Colton then ultimately moved to Rifle, CO where they had land to enjoy their horses and multiple farm animals with their family. She touched countless lives throughout the years whether it was through her sports mom activities, employment in the local construction supply trade, or supporting her husband in their family run businesses. Kris was a truly selfless soul that would start a conversation with anyone and lock you in with her beautiful smile, sparkling green eyes, and infectious laugh. Kristi enjoyed many different activities throughout life although her true passion was simply conversation with her family, friends, and customers. Kris is preceded in death by her brother Gregory Cross and is survived by her husband Shawn, daughter MacKyla (Kaylee), son Colton, father Scott (Helen) Collins, mother Sheran Cross; sisters Mandy Collins, Jenny Cross, and Tanya Alexander; as well as multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; all of whom were deeply loved by her.
