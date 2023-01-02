Tennessee’s offense will have one of its key veteran players back for another season. After going through Senior Day back in November and last month saying he was undecided on his future plans, tight end Jacob Warren announced via social media on Wednesday afternoon that he will play a sixth season as a super senior for the Vols in 2023. The three-year starter was a fifth-year senior this season, but had another year to use after the NCAA gave all players an extra year for the pandemic-impacted 2020 season.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO