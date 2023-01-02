Read full article on original website
Julian Phillips looking to find stride in return home to South Carolina
Tennessee’s Julian Phillips is one of the most talented freshman in the entire country. The forward arrived in Knoxville as a five-star prospect ranked as the No. 19 overall player in the country. Phillips impressed coaches and teammates with his work ethic leading up to the season and wasted zero time impacting games.
What Rick Barnes said about South Carolina game
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Friday morning to preview Saturday's trip to South Carolina. Barnes discussed first year Gamecocks coach Lamont Paris, freshman guard GG Jackson, the development of Vols freshman guard Julian Phillips and much more. Here's everything he had to say. On...
‘I gave my all for Tennessee’ – Princeton Fant sends farewell message to Vols
Princeton Fant concluded his Tennessee career a winner, helping the Vols beat Clemson in the Orange Bowl to register their 11th win of the 2022 season. The day before the game, the super senior tight end took to social media to send a farewell message to Tennessee and reflect on his long journey with his home-state program. The Nashville native displayed his versatility during his sixth and final season for the Vols, totaling nine touchdowns three different ways, and was a fixture for the top offense in college football.
Key veteran announces return to Vols for 2023 season
Tennessee’s offense will have one of its key veteran players back for another season. After going through Senior Day back in November and last month saying he was undecided on his future plans, tight end Jacob Warren announced via social media on Wednesday afternoon that he will play a sixth season as a super senior for the Vols in 2023. The three-year starter was a fifth-year senior this season, but had another year to use after the NCAA gave all players an extra year for the pandemic-impacted 2020 season.
Highly ranked defensive-back target planning to visit Vols again soon
After attending one of Tennessee's home games this season, a highly ranked defensive-back target is planning to make another trip to Knoxville soon. Four-star Class of 2024 defensive back Travaris Banks of Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa, Ala., announced Tuesday night in a post on his Twitter account that he's scheduled to visit the Vols on Jan. 14 to attend their first junior day of the year.
VFL Condredge Holloway elected to National College Baseball Hall of Fame
Tennessee legend Condredge Holloway was one of seven individuals selected for induction into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 on Friday, the College Baseball Foundation announced. While most remember Holloway for his ability on the football field, he was also one of greatest players in the...
Five Georgia Bulldogs Taken In First Round Mock
Ryan Wilson joins Amanda Guerra to discuss the five Georgia bulldogs that are being taken in the first round of his mock draft.
