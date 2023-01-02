Geno Smith was once hoped to be the long-term quarterback of the New York Jets, but things did not work out that way. On Sunday, he seemed to share some of the wisdom he got from that experience with the team’s current franchise investment.

The Seattle Seahawks shared a video on Sunday from the aftermath of their win over the Jets. Smith was seen having a long chat with Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, presumably giving him some encouragement and motivation.

Smith knows better than most what Wilson is dealing with. His career with the Jets was mostly a disappointment, and it landed him in the NFL wilderness before his unexpected career resurgence in 2022. Wilson is still in just his second year, but has been benched twice this season due to consistently poor play. The organization still seems to have some belief in him , but patience is wearing thin.

Smith has a remarkably mature way of looking at his Jets tenure in retrospect. He probably would not be a bad guy for Wilson to take advice from.

The post Video: Geno Smith shared cool moment with Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .