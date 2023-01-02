Read full article on original website
Related
Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
After voters in several states approved recreational marijuana in 2022, the U.S. heads into the new year with nearly half of states having full legalization.
Are You Ready for Tennessee Laws Taking Effect in January of 2023?
Tennessee State CapitolPhoto byEuthman/Wikipedia Commons. As the clock strikes midnight across the Volunteer State, a new year will usher in new laws. These laws involve medical records, subscription cancellations, early retirement for emergency communicators, mail-order drugs, and Dallas's Law - impacting security guards across Tennessee.
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
'Stop the Steal' organizer claims to have dirt on Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters about her support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following House Republican Conference leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander threatened to expose some...
Black Couple Makes History as Hotel Owners, Acquires Quality Inn in Memphis For $3.85M
Meet Norland James and his wife, Dr. Amina Gilyard James, the owners of the newest Black-owned Quality Inn hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. With the help of a cohort of first-time African American hotel investors, the two were able to acquire the 70-room property located in the Raleigh neighborhood part of the city for $3.85 million.
South Carolina must redraw congressional maps after racial gerrymander, federal court rules
A panel of federal judges on Friday ruled that South Carolina lawmakers racially gerrymandered the state’s 1st Congressional District specifically to dilute the power of Black voters. Three Democratic-appointed judges, who heard the case in South Carolina’s federal district court, found that state lawmakers’ shifting some 30,000 African Americans in Charleston County to a nearby […]
KIRO 7 Seattle
US appeals court blocks ban on rapid-fire 'bump stocks'
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — A Trump administration ban on bump stocks — devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic weapons after an initial trigger pull — was struck down Friday by a federal appeals court in New Orleans. The ban...
From Convict to Congress: Former Capitol Rioter Announces Run for Congress
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A former West Virginia legislator, who was sentenced to prison time for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection, officially announced his bid for Congress on the two-year anniversary of the riot. Former Delegate Derrick Evans joins Tasmin Mahfuz on Capitol Review to talk about the statements he […]
Creighton's Duncan McGuire, Duke's Michelle Cooper win Hermann Trophy
Creighton forward Duncan McGuire and Duke striker Michelle Cooper were voted Hermann Trophy winners on Friday as the top college soccer players.
McCarthy flips GOP holdouts as his campaign for U.S. House speaker gathers speed
WASHINGTON — Kevin McCarthy’s campaign to become speaker of the U.S. House will stretch into at least Friday night, as the California Republican inched ahead in his struggle to unite his divided party around his candidacy and an overhaul of rules under which the chamber will operate. “We’ll come back tonight, and I believe at […] The post McCarthy flips GOP holdouts as his campaign for U.S. House speaker gathers speed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0