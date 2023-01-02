ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

'Stop the Steal' organizer claims to have dirt on Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters about her support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following House Republican Conference leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander threatened to expose some...
South Carolina must redraw congressional maps after racial gerrymander, federal court rules

A panel of federal judges on Friday ruled that South Carolina lawmakers racially gerrymandered the state’s 1st Congressional District specifically to dilute the power of Black voters. Three Democratic-appointed judges, who heard the case in South Carolina’s federal district court, found that state lawmakers’ shifting some 30,000 African Americans in Charleston County to a nearby […]
US appeals court blocks ban on rapid-fire 'bump stocks'

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — A Trump administration ban on bump stocks — devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic weapons after an initial trigger pull — was struck down Friday by a federal appeals court in New Orleans. The ban...
McCarthy flips GOP holdouts as his campaign for U.S. House speaker gathers speed

WASHINGTON — Kevin McCarthy’s campaign to become speaker of the U.S. House will stretch into at least Friday night, as the California Republican inched ahead in his struggle to unite his divided party around his candidacy and an overhaul of rules under which the chamber will operate. “We’ll come back tonight, and I believe at […] The post McCarthy flips GOP holdouts as his campaign for U.S. House speaker gathers speed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Memphis local news

