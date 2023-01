"The people have spoken! The new Orange Technical College - Apopka Campus, opening in 2023, will be dedicated to Dr. Shirley Sharpe-Terrell. A "servant leader" who passed away in December 2021, Dr. Sharpe-Terrell was a key problem solver for the community south of Apopka as the longtime District 2 commissioner's aide. A community survey gathered more than 1,300 responses in December, and Sharpe-Terrell was the resounding winner, garnering more than 68 percent of the vote. Be on the lookout for communication about a grand opening event coming this spring. Orange Technical College."

APOPKA, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO