Allar speaks to the media for the first time

PASADENA, Ca. (WTAJ) — Penn State freshman quarterback Drew Allar spoke with the media for the first time on Saturday.

Usually, Penn State freshmen football players are not available to the media, but freshmen spoke for the first time at the bowl game.

The Medina, Oh. native spoke about his relationship with redshirt senior Sean Clifford and his transition into college football.

No. 11 Penn State and no. 8 Utah kickoff the 109th Rose Bowl at 5:00 on Monday, January 2.

