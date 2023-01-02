ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Allar speaks to the media for the first time

By Andrew Clay, Anderley Penwell
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hHu8B_0k0bzVev00

PASADENA, Ca. (WTAJ) — Penn State freshman quarterback Drew Allar spoke with the media for the first time on Saturday.

Usually, Penn State freshmen football players are not available to the media, but freshmen spoke for the first time at the bowl game.

Thousands of Penn State fans take downtown LA for pep rally

The Medina, Oh. native spoke about his relationship with redshirt senior Sean Clifford and his transition into college football.

No. 11 Penn State and no. 8 Utah kickoff the 109th Rose Bowl at 5:00 on Monday, January 2.

Download the Nittany Nation App for the most up-to-date news on Penn State sports.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Penn State Daily Headlines: Thursday, January 5

Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Penn State offers Michigan WR transfer Andrel Anthony

The pursuit of Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony is off to a fast start, and Penn State is among programs that haven't hesitated. The former Wolverines receiver, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, shared news of several scholarship offers Thursday, including one from the Nittany Lions. Anthony also reported...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Michigan stays perfect in Big Ten beating Penn St. 79-69

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 17 points shooting 6 for 10, Jett Howard scored 14 points and Michigan beat Penn State 79-69 on Wednesday night to end the Nittany Lions’ five-game winning streak. The Wolverines (9-5, 3-0 Big Ten) last started 3-0 in conference play in the 2020-21 season when they won […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
explore venango

Locals Perform Well at Pickleball Tournament

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (EYT) – Six Clarion area pickleball players had a great showing at the “Dinking in the New Year Tournament” in State College. Pictured below: Liza Say, of Knox, and Will Craddock, of Clarion, won gold in their mixed doubles division. Pictured below: Brooke Peters,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

State College business gives truck to employee

STATE COLLEGE — Talk about closing out 2022 with a bang!. Last year, Frances Binegar-Enoch was awarded a new 2022 Ford hybrid truck from Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in recognition of her dedication to the company. Binegar-Enoch is a hardworking mother who had relocated to State College from out of state with her husband and children.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Groundhog Day 2023 schedule of events in Punxsutawney

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The excitement builds as Groundhog Day is less than a month away! The Inner Circle and The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club have four days of great events planned ranging from Wednesday, February 1 to Saturday, February 4 at and around Gobbler’s Knob. Some events will need a ticket, but some, sadly, are […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

SCASD looking to fill Board of Directors vacancy

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — With Amber Concepcion accepting a position as the Centre County Commissioner, the State College Area School District (SCASD) board is looking to fill a vacant position on the Board of School Directors. SCASD is currently accepting applications from qualified individuals for the vacant position. The chosen candidate will join the board […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc23.com

State College Sinkhole Update

A massive sinkhole has a number Patton Township residents seeking answers from authorities, ahead of a an anticipated meeting this Friday. A sinkhole swallowed a parking lot Christmas night, displacing 18 households. Ahead of Friday’s meeting on the situation, a number of area residents telling us they want answers and relief.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

WE-LEaD to host women’s networking event at local brewery

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Chamber of Commerce will host a special event for women in business in Altoona. The Chamber’s WE-LEaD Committee, an acronym for “Women Encouraging Leadership, Education and Development,” will hold the event at Levity Brewing Company at 1411 11th Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Committee said the evening […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

‘Serious’ violations found at State College demolition site that killed one, OSHA says

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — In July 2022, a Maryland construction worker was killed after falling from a State College work site. Now, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is proposing fines against the construction company. The Maryland-based construction company, Interior Specialists, Inc., dba ISI Demolition, could potentially face fines […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
webbweekly.com

Bobbie Jo Hunsinger, 44

Bobbie Jo Hunsinger, 44, of Lock Haven, passed away Friday, December 24, 2022 at her home. Born September 22, 1978, she was the daughter of the late John W. Hunsinger and Mary McKinney. Bobbie Jo attended Jersey Shore Area Schools until her family relocated to South Carolina where she graduated...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Joel Seelye announces campaign for Common Pleas Judge

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Joel Seelye, a longtime resident of Blair County, has announced he’s running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas. Seelye has spent the last 16 years as a local attorney with broad-based legal experience that includes substantial trial experience. He’s practiced and assisted in managing a law practice with […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy