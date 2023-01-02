Amoore’s late free throws vault No. 7 Virginia Tech past No. 13 UNC

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – The Tar Heels made the mistake of fouling the Hokies’ hottest shooter with under two seconds to play in Sunday’s Top-15 showdown. Georgia Amoore stepped to the stripe and knocked down all three free throws to seal a 68-65 win inside Cassell Coliseum.

Amoore topped the Virginia Tech stat sheet with 24 points (6-14 3PT) and added six assists in the conference victory. Usual suspects Elizabeth Kitley (13 pts) and Cayla King (12 pts) finished in double digits, while D’asia Gregg notched eleven points and ten rebounds for a double-double.

The Hokies also shared the ball at a high rate on the afternoon, assisting on 16 of the 21 made field goals.

UNC held multiple leads in the second half, thanks in part to Deja Kelly’s 21 points. Paulina Paris chipped in 15 off the bench, as well.

Virginia Tech (12-2, 2-2 ACC) looks to grab another all-important conference at home against in-state rival, Virginia, on Thursday. Tip-off in Blacksburg is set for 7 p.m.

