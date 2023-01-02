Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Golden Corral Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
Florida witness says sphere appeared and disappeared crossing skyRoger MarshOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit DinerLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
This super scary Valentine's Day haunt is perfect for a hot dateEvie M.Plant City, FL
Related
WPMI
Man stranded for 7 nights at Florida airport makes it home with help of stranger
HOLLAND, Mich. (WWMT) — A Michigan man is finally home after repeated flight cancellations and delays left him sleeping on the floor of Florida's Orlando International Airport for the last week. Harold Tibbe owes his homecoming to another family from Holland, people he'd never met until they heard his...
DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced
Planned legislation pushed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis aims to replace Disney World's self-governing power with a state-run board comprised of appointees.
fox35orlando.com
Family asking for prayers as top Orlando water polo athlete fights cancer
ORLANDO, Fla - The family of Doctor Phillips High School assistant water polo coach Evan Staton is asking for prayers as the 25-year-old has been transported to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Orlando Regional Medical Center amid his fight against cancer. Staton was airlifted from Dr. Phillips Hospital to...
Nonprofit bringing free veterinary care to homeless people’s pets in Orlando
OCOEE, Fla. — A national nonprofit is bringing free veterinary care to homeless people’s pets in the Orlando area next week. The ElleVet Project will provide veterinary care, food, and pet supplies to animals belonging to the homeless from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at Christian Service Center for Central Florida Inc. at 300 W. Franklin St. in Ocoee.
Brit soul singer Sam Smith announces Orlando concert this summer
British pop star Sam Smith this week announced the dates for their 2023 "Gloria: The Tour" and the singer will be visiting Orlando as part of it. Smith kicks off the North American leg of the 27-date run in July, right here in Florida. The first night of the tour (July 25) is in Miami, and from there Smith heads to Orlando for the second night. And that's it for Florida shows. The multi-platinum star is embarking on this world tour in support of newest album Gloria, out later this month.
disneydining.com
Missing Disney College Program Intern Found Safe
It was a very sad and stressful Christmas for the family of one woman who was a part of the Disney College Program. On December 25, the family of Marisia Burton shared that the young woman was missing. Her family said they had not heard from the 19-year-old since December 22. She had not contacted them over the holidays, which was very unusual for Burton. They also said that all of Burton’s social media had been deleted and that her bank accounts, which had about $4,000 in them, were wiped clean. Burton had been living at Flamingo Crossing — the housing development for DCP interns.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
What better way to ring in the New Year than with new life? A couple of Central Florida hospitals welcomed in New Year's babies shortly after the clock struck 12. Orlando Health welcomed in baby girl Olivia who was born at 12:23 a.m. weighing seven pounds, six ounces and measuring 18 inches long. Pictured below are parents Jen and Brenton.
WESH
Sole survivor in Orlando warehouse fire that killed 4 still in intensive care
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has been more than a month since a deadly fire erupted at a warehouse in Orange County where fireworks were stored. Five people were rushed to the hospital. Four of them died. Lindsey Tallafuss, 24, is the sole surviving victim of the fire. “Lindsey is...
theapopkavoice.com
The long-awaited Orange Technical College - Apopka Campus will honor local icon
"The people have spoken! The new Orange Technical College - Apopka Campus, opening in 2023, will be dedicated to Dr. Shirley Sharpe-Terrell. A "servant leader" who passed away in December 2021, Dr. Sharpe-Terrell was a key problem solver for the community south of Apopka as the longtime District 2 commissioner's aide. A community survey gathered more than 1,300 responses in December, and Sharpe-Terrell was the resounding winner, garnering more than 68 percent of the vote. Be on the lookout for communication about a grand opening event coming this spring. Orange Technical College."
lacademie.com
15 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023
I’m sure you will be satisfied with the best seafood restaurant in Orlando, FL I am about to introduce in this article. If you are a seafood lover, this post can help you find several great places to enjoy the flavor of the ocean. Many people love seafood because...
luxury-houses.net
World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million
9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
Villages Daily Sun
Couple visits every pool in The Villages
Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
SeaWorld Orlando’s free Preschool Card returns for 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando’s popular Preschool Card has returned for a limited time, offering free admission for Florida preschoolers all year long. The free Preschool Card allows children ages five and younger to visit SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando as many times as they want through Dec. 31.
Rain and storm chances go up Thursday as front moves through Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A front moving through Thursday will bring scattered rain and storms to parts of Central Florida. Our area will have a 40% chance of showers and storms Thursday morning and early afternoon. The high temperature in Orlando should be around 77 degrees in the afternoon. Things...
orangeobserver.com
Adopt a puppy at Crooked Can Brewing Company this weekend
Crooked Can Brewing Company is welcoming Our Cause 4 Paws Rescue to downtown Winter Garden this weekend. Eight puppies will give complimentary puppy breath and kisses to locals in attendance. The 8-week-old puppies are expected to be Shepherd mixes and will be medium sized adult dogs. Although there is no...
mynews13.com
Lake Weston teacher never forgot lessons from her own teacher
ORLANDO, Fla. — Inspired at an early age a nominated A+ Teacher never forgot the important lessons her first grade teacher shared with her. It made an impact on Terion Williams. As Williams grew up her mother encouraged her to follow in her favorite teacher's footsteps. Terion Williams loves...
melbourneflorida.org
Forbes Ranks Melbourne One of the Top 10 Places to Live in Florida
The City of Melbourne has been ranked number 7 on the 2022 Forbes Advisor Best Places to Live in Florida list. The City of Tampa was ranked number 1. Forbes Advisor analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors, such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate. Forbes recommends the metro areas on its top 10 list are great places for young professionals, families and retirees moving to Florida.
Free Technology Classes for Adults in Lake County Florida
Yes, surprise surprise - learning can be fun! Better yet, it's not just for school-aged children! Let's explore options for how you can have fun learning something related to technology, right here in Lake County, Florida - for free!
orangeobserver.com
New Publix opens in Dr. Phillips area
A new Publix Super Market is now available in the Dr. Phillips area. The 48,387-square-foot store, which opened December 2022, is located at Town Center at O-Town West. In a statement, Publix Media Relations Manager Hannah Herring said the organization is "excited" to bring another location to Orlando customers. “We...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Comments / 0