Suspected DUI driver crashes into Visalia Police car, injures officer

An arrest has been made after a suspected DUI driver crashed into a police car, injuring an officer.

Shocking video shows the moment the suspect allegedly ran a red light and slammed into the Visalia patrol car.

It happened on main and west streets.

The police officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital with injuries. He has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Solis.

Once released, Solis will be arrested for suspicion of DUI.

The crash remains under investigation.