Hundreds turn out for annual Polar Plunge in Fayette County

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds took a dip in the Youghiogheny River for a Polar Plunge in Fayette County.

The event was hosted by the Connellsville Polar Bear Club and has been held for 19 years.

Participants took a run into the 4-foot-deep river at 11 a.m.

Event organizers asked anyone who attended to bring non-perishable food donations for the Bill Swan Food Bank and Connellsville Community Ministries.

Around 400 people went to the plunge.

Two of those participants wore unique outfits, with New Year’s Day marking a special day for them.

“last night one of our original members got married, and he is going to jump in the river first today with his bride. He’ll be in a tux, she’ll be in a wedding gown,” said Frank Jacobanski with the Connellsville Polar Bear Club.

A warming tent was available for people who were too cold after taking the plunge.

