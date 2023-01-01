Read full article on original website
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
CEO: Huntsville Hospital expands services to accommodate community’s growth
Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz has been in his position for a little more than a year-and-a half following the retirement of David Spillers. He’s been with the medical system for 14 years, serving more than 12 as chief operating officer. Samz has spent most of his career in health care, having worked at hospitals in Asheville, North Carolina, at Duke University and Vanderbilt.
Pediatric Dental Associates, Cullman Orthodontics open new building Jan. 2
CULLMAN, Ala. – Pediatric Dental Associates and Orthodontics this week announced its new building, which will house Pediatric Dental Associates and its new orthodontic office, Cullman Orthodontics, will open Jan. 2 at 1907 Main Ave. SW in Cullman. Cullman Orthodontics will be in Suite A, while Pediatric Dental Associates will be in Suite B. “Constructing this new building was one way for us to further invest in the growth of the Cullman community, which has been so kind to us since we launched our office here in 2018. It will also allow us to offer more operatories and resources to serve...
Up to 18,000 jobs available in Huntsville area: Are there enough workers to fill them?
As many as 18,000 jobs are available in the Huntsville area, according to job seeker websites ZipRecruiter, Indeed and Glassdoor. But are there enough people to fill them? According to the Alabama Department of Labor, less than 7,000 people were unemployed in November in the Huntsville and Decatur metro areas, which had the lowest unemployment rates in the state at 2.0 percent.
School and business closings and cancellations, January 3, 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some schools and businesses in the Tennessee Valley are closing or cancelling events on Jan. 3rd, 2023 due to the threat of severe weather. Lauderdale County Schools: Closed Jan 3. Adjusted schedule for remainder of the week:. Wednesday - Group A. Thursday - Group B. Friday...
256today.com
Parks & Rec: Huntsville investing in quality of life
HUNTSVILLE — About nine out of 10 U.S. adults surveyed in 2021 said it’s important for local government to invest in community infrastructure, including parks, community centers and recreation facilities. The results reflect what city leaders have long known – a high quality of life is as vital...
WAFF
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
WAAY-TV
Decatur's Polar Plunge returns for 38th year in support of Meals on Wheels
To celebrate the first day of the new year, members of the Decatur community jumped into the Tennessee River on Sunday. The event, known as the Polar Plunge, has been taking place for 38 years. The nearly 40-year-old tradition was experienced by some people this year for the very first...
doppleronline.ca
MAHC rallies councils to come up with local share of two new hospitals
At its December meeting, Huntsville Council was given a breakdown of what has been contributed to date for Muskoka Algonquin Health Care’s two new hospital builds. MAHC representatives have been visiting municipalities to rally their support for two new hospital builds and raising the local funds needed to get shovels in the ground.
News 19’s Jessica Camuto and Lynsey Smith take part in Decatur’s annual Polar Bear Plunge
News 19's very own Jessica Camuto and Lynsey Smith kicked off 2023 with a splash! Both Jessica and Lynsey participated in Decatur's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Plunge.
256today.com
Cousins Maine Lobster rolls into Huntsville
BIRMINGHAM — Cousins Maine Lobster is headed to Huntsville on the first stop of its 2023 tours through the South and Midwest. Cousins Maine Lobster is famous for its Maine lobster rolls a la food truck style. Mad Malts Brewing, 109 Maple Ave., is the first “tour stop” Wednesday from 4-9 p.m.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama
2:04 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch has been canceled for all of North Alabama. The National Weather Service has issued TORNADO WATCH until 5 p.m. Tuesday for five North Alabama counties. They are: DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. Also included is Cullman County in Alabama. Turn to WAAY 31...
WHNT-TV
Body pulled from the waters of Lady Ann Lake
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. ‘Dark Web Fraud Scheme’...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville celebrates the arrival of 2023 with New Year's parties
While New York may have the iconic ball-dropping ceremony to celebrate New Year's, Huntsville is not far behind in their own celebrations. One of the celebrations in Huntsville was at the Camp in the MidCity district. The event on Saturday was from 8 p.m. to midnight and featured live music,...
WAFF
Limestone County Board of Education declares emergency for burst pipes
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Board of Education has declared an emergency due to pipes bursting in four Limestone County Schools over winter break. According to an Emergency Declaration from the Limestone County Board of Education, Sugar Creek Elementary and Johnson Elementary have had pipes burst in classrooms which renders the rooms unsafe for students. The declaration says that the pipes must be repaired and the damage caused by the water must be remediated in order for students to return.
Flights drop as low as $39 in Breeze Airways ticket sale
For a limited time, Breeze Airways customers can fly out of Huntsville International Airport for very low prices during their Bucket List sale.
WAFF
Hartselle Board of Education files to dismiss pending lawsuit
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Board of Education is pushing back against a lawsuit accusing the board of breaking state law. Hartselle resident, Bruce Wilhite, filed the lawsuit against the Hartselle Board of Education in December 2022. The lawsuit alleged the board conducted a series of 90-minute interviews with six superintendent candidates from Nov. 7-10.
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
Buildings have started coming down at the Butler Terrace site at Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. The older public housing has been razed to make way for a major redevelopment project that will involve HUD and the city of Huntsville. Councilman Devyn Keith has been a driving force working to see the area redeveloped to feature traditional and public housing units as well as more commercial and service-related businesses. This is a prime location for redevelopment with its close proximity to Stovehouse, Campus 805, Lowe Mill and downtown Huntsville. Expect to see plans announced early next year.
WAFF
Residents in Madison, Limestone counties picking up the pieces after severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Significant damage was spread through Madison and Limestone counties after severe weather swept through most of the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday. Everything from downed trees, to a barn that got completely destroyed. The barn once stood on Smith Vasser Road in Harvest. One of the neighbors was able to provide a better view of all of the damage on his four-wheeler.
WAAY-TV
As permit-less conceal carry becomes law, North Alabama has a mixed reaction
As of January 1st, Alabamians can now conceal carry a gun without having to get a permit. Alabama joins 24 others states that have a similar law in place. The new law has split some people up in North Alabama on differing sides of opinion. Dewey Weaver, a gun store...
256today.com
Tornado watch issued; some Huntsville outdoor sirens not working
HUNTSVILLE — With a threat of severe weather in today’s forecast, the Huntsville-Madison County EMA has three outdoor warning sirens that are not working, the agency announced. The EMA issued a tornado watch from the National Weather Service office in Huntsville effective to 5 p.m. today. The counties...
