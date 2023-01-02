Semi-truck struck by train, splits in half in Summit County
PARK CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A semi-truck was struck by a train after it rolled off the road and onto the tracks around 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, according to Utah Highway Patrol .
A semi-truck was driving westbound on the I-80 near milepost 176 when it ran off the road and onto a railroad track. An oncoming train hit the semi-truck separating the trailer from the truck upon impact.
The semi-truck driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
It is currently unknown what caused the semi-truck to drive off the road.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.
Comments / 0