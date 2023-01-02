Family creates GoFundMe for teen who died while saving friend from drowning in Cobb County lake

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of the teen who died while trying to save his 16-year-old friend has created a GoFundMe in his memory.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Kennesaw officer was able to pull one boy to safety from Ellison Lake in Kennesaw, but lost sight of the other. The second boy, 16-year-old Koren Troy Brooks died from his injuries.

Rescuers spent nearly two hours in surface water temperatures that were as low as 28 degrees searching for Brooks. They found him, but he did not survive.

Witnesses told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell they were shocked by the tragic accident on a lake that looked nothing like it does today.

“There was about five or six kids out here, and they were all screaming, ‘Help, help, we need help!,” witness Hayleigh James said. “They were like standing at the edge like, ‘How can we get our friend?”

James said she saw one of the teens’ mothers run to the lake in an attempt to rescue the boys.

“Koren will be remembered for his love of family and friends, his creativity, and his ability to make any situation funny; he was 16 years old, a junior attending Kennesaw Mountain High School in Kennesaw Ga. On behalf of my Sister and family, we appreciate your support,” His family said. “And ask that you help us with the funeral & relocation of my nephew. This time in our Mothers and family life is where we need to reflect and be together in love and prayer.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

These new laws took effect on Jan. 1

©2022 Cox Media Group