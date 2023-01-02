ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

wflx.com

Three cars involved in crash, fire

Three vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in a fire along Division Avenue and 15th Street in West Palm Beach late Wednesday. The city's fire and police departments were dispatched to the scene around 10:45 p.m. The area is between North Australian Road and US 1, and north...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Two people injured in three-car crash, fire

Two people were injured in a three-car crash that resulted in a fire along Douglass Avenue and 15th Street in West Palm Beach late Wednesday. The city's fire and police departments were dispatched to the scene around 10:45 p.m. Both of the victims were in the same car and were...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Man hospitalized after garage fire in Port St. Lucie

A 66-year-old man was hospitalized after a residential structure fire Thursday afternoon. At 3:19 p.m., the St. Lucie County Fire District responded to the 700 block of Southwest Bond Road, where the garage was fully engulfed. The man was flown to a hospital with non-life-threatening burn injuries, Port St. Lucie...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Vero Beach woman arrested after shoppers attacked

A Vero Beach woman is in custody after security cameras last week recorded unprovoked attacks on Martin County shoppers in two separate incidents. Video on Thursday night showed the suspect, later identified as Calene Gabriel, 33, pulling in behind the victim's vehicle at a Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach.
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Neighbors save man from Belle Glade apartment fire

Neighbors are being credited with helping save a man’s life after an apartment caught fire Wednesday night in Belle Glade. The blaze occurred at a two-story, 40-unit building just after 10 p.m. on Southwest Fifth Street, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Fire Rescue said flames and heavy...
BELLE GLADE, FL
wflx.com

Eastbound traffic of bridge in Jupiter closed for repairs

A portion of a bridge located in Jupiter is closed indefinitely to traffic while crews work to make repairs, according to Palm Beach County officials. Eastbound traffic on the Donald Ross Bascule Bridge was closed Friday after experiencing a malfunction. The county said the problem left the bridge locked in...
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

Loxahatchee girl, 14, found safe after missing two days

A 14-year-old girl missing since Monday has been found safer, her mother posted on Facebook early Thursday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office were searching for Gemmah Brosseit of Loxahatchee. Barbie Brosseit posted on Facebook: "I GOT MY BABY. PRAISE GOD. I HAVE HER." The girl was last seen at...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
wflx.com

Lake Worth Beach neighborhood on edge after recent break-ins

A Lake Worth Beach community is shaken after a neighbor’s doorbell camera caught two people in masks appearing to break down the back door of a home. "I saw that and my first instinct was, 'I'm scared for my wife,'" said Kelvin Cruz, who lives down the street from the home where it happened in the Lake Cove neighborhood. "Like, oh my God, this could happen to anyone of us. What are we going to do?"
LAKE WORTH, FL
wflx.com

Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing scratch-off game

A woman in St. Lucie County is starting the new year with a much bigger bank account. Florida Lottery officials announced Friday that Candelario Argueta, 48, of Port St. Lucie, claimed a $1 million top prize from the MYSTERY MULTIPLIER scratch-off game. Argueta chose to receive her winnings as a...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Financial advisor shares money-saving tips for the New Year

As consumers wait to see if inflation will cooldown in 2023, many people are trying new tactics to save money in the New Year. On Friday, WPTV asked people in Mizner Park what their New Year resolutions are. Many people said their resolution is to save money in 2023. “We...
BOCA RATON, FL

