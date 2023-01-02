Read full article on original website
Man injured by reckless driver in West Palm Beach multi-car crash unable to work
Craig Coleman said he was driving home from Port St. Lucie for work and was on the phone with his wife for about five minutes right before the crash occurred. "I tell her I'm going to be home in two minutes, and I hung up the phone," he said. The...
Three cars involved in crash, fire
Three vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in a fire along Division Avenue and 15th Street in West Palm Beach late Wednesday. The city's fire and police departments were dispatched to the scene around 10:45 p.m. The area is between North Australian Road and US 1, and north...
Two people injured in three-car crash, fire
Two people were injured in a three-car crash that resulted in a fire along Douglass Avenue and 15th Street in West Palm Beach late Wednesday. The city's fire and police departments were dispatched to the scene around 10:45 p.m. Both of the victims were in the same car and were...
Man hospitalized after garage fire in Port St. Lucie
A 66-year-old man was hospitalized after a residential structure fire Thursday afternoon. At 3:19 p.m., the St. Lucie County Fire District responded to the 700 block of Southwest Bond Road, where the garage was fully engulfed. The man was flown to a hospital with non-life-threatening burn injuries, Port St. Lucie...
Vero Beach woman arrested after shoppers attacked
A Vero Beach woman is in custody after security cameras last week recorded unprovoked attacks on Martin County shoppers in two separate incidents. Video on Thursday night showed the suspect, later identified as Calene Gabriel, 33, pulling in behind the victim's vehicle at a Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach.
Neighbors save man from Belle Glade apartment fire
Neighbors are being credited with helping save a man’s life after an apartment caught fire Wednesday night in Belle Glade. The blaze occurred at a two-story, 40-unit building just after 10 p.m. on Southwest Fifth Street, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Fire Rescue said flames and heavy...
Eastbound traffic of bridge in Jupiter closed for repairs
A portion of a bridge located in Jupiter is closed indefinitely to traffic while crews work to make repairs, according to Palm Beach County officials. Eastbound traffic on the Donald Ross Bascule Bridge was closed Friday after experiencing a malfunction. The county said the problem left the bridge locked in...
Multiple people injured in shooting during French Montana music video session
Multiple people were injured in a shooting Thursday night outside of a Miami Gardens restaurant where South Florida rapper French Montana was recording a music video. Miami Gardens police Detective Diana Gourgue told NBC affiliate WTVJ that officers were called to a shooting at The Licking restaurant on Northwest 27th Street.
Loxahatchee girl, 14, found safe after missing two days
A 14-year-old girl missing since Monday has been found safer, her mother posted on Facebook early Thursday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office were searching for Gemmah Brosseit of Loxahatchee. Barbie Brosseit posted on Facebook: "I GOT MY BABY. PRAISE GOD. I HAVE HER." The girl was last seen at...
Lake Worth Beach neighborhood on edge after recent break-ins
A Lake Worth Beach community is shaken after a neighbor’s doorbell camera caught two people in masks appearing to break down the back door of a home. "I saw that and my first instinct was, 'I'm scared for my wife,'" said Kelvin Cruz, who lives down the street from the home where it happened in the Lake Cove neighborhood. "Like, oh my God, this could happen to anyone of us. What are we going to do?"
Residents call for crosswalk after pedestrians struck on New Year’s Eve
Residents of Delray Beach are calling for a crosswalk at the intersection of East Atlantic Avenue and Palm Square, right next to the Intracoastal Waterway. Delray Beach police said a car struck four pedestrians in that area about an hour before midnight on New Year's Eve. "There were ambulances, cop...
Shoe print made of paint offers clue on who vandalized golf course in Palm City
An investigation is underway to find who painted swastikas, racist messages and other graphic images at the Martin Downs Country Club, a Black-owned golf course in Martin County. "It's just a vile, vile act, we're not going to tolerate that here in Martin County," Lt. Yesenia Carde with MCSO said.
Palm Beach County businesses helping migrants who can legally work find jobs
As more migrants continue to arrive in the Sunshine State, many will first have to be processed before they can call South Florida home. "What brought me here? Looking for a better future, a better life a better job, that's why I came here," Waleska Santiago said. Santiago is from...
Palm Beach Co. commissioner nominated to be head of Florida Highway Safety
A Palm Beach County commissioner was nominated Thursday by Gov. Ron DeSantis to become the next head of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Commissioner Dave Kerner, who represents District 3, was nominated to become the executive director of the department. Kerner, who previously served as the...
Deputies arrest man after high-speed pursuit along stretch of 2 fatal crashes
A Port St. Lucie man was charged after a high speed pursuit along a 5-mile stretch of US 1 where two fatal crashes took place in the past three months, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said. Dylan Brown, 19, was charged with fleeing and eluding, which is a felony,...
Romanian man arrested for lying about sick child, soliciting donations
Caroline McGinley remembers seeing a guy playing a violin and begging for money at the TJ Maxx plaza in Royal Palm Beach. "I noticed he had a sign. He had said he had a sick kid and he needed money and all that stuff," she said. According to the Palm...
Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing scratch-off game
A woman in St. Lucie County is starting the new year with a much bigger bank account. Florida Lottery officials announced Friday that Candelario Argueta, 48, of Port St. Lucie, claimed a $1 million top prize from the MYSTERY MULTIPLIER scratch-off game. Argueta chose to receive her winnings as a...
West Palm Beach woman lives in car because she can’t afford to buy, rent
Both first-time home buyers and renters are hoping the housing market starts to cool down in 2023. “I feel like we’re being kicked under the rug,” Diane Thomas told WFLX. Thomas has been living in her car for six months. “This is right now my home. I stay...
Delray Beach man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
A Palm Beach County man is starting the New Year off right. The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that Frank Barone, of Delray Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. Officials said he chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Financial advisor shares money-saving tips for the New Year
As consumers wait to see if inflation will cooldown in 2023, many people are trying new tactics to save money in the New Year. On Friday, WPTV asked people in Mizner Park what their New Year resolutions are. Many people said their resolution is to save money in 2023. “We...
