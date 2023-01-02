Read full article on original website
Fatal crash reported on Blanding Blvd. near Jefferson Ave., FHP reports
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has reported a fatal crash on Blanding Blvd. near Jefferson Ave. Both the Southbound and a northbound turn lane of Blanding Blvd. are blocked due to the accident. Action News Jax is working to learn more information. This is an ongoing...
Lake City Reporter
Head-on crash kills 1 on I-75
JASPER — A car driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 on Sunday morning led to a fatal, head-on crash. A Florida Highway Patrol report states that a 2016 Chrysler 200, driven by a 22-year-old Lake Park, Georgia, man, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-75 on Sunday around 4:30 a.m.
WCJB
“It’s really not safe”: Deadly pileup sparks safety concerns over I-75
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some are questioning the safety of Interstate 75 after a 21 car pileup turned deadly. Not even an hour into the New Year, 45 people were involved in a collision that killed three people. It happened on the northbound lanes near the exit onto U.S....
Three dead in New Year’s Day crash involving 21 cars in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Jan.1 at around 12:40 a.m., 45 people were involved in a car crash on Interstate 75 northbound, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Out of the 45 people involved, two men and a woman from Chicago were killed. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
News4Jax.com
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound lanes of San Jose Boulevard near Loretto Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A multiple-vehicle crash involving an electricity pole closed the southbound lanes of San Jose Boulevard Thursday afternoon. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, just before 2:15 p.m., JEA crews were headed to the crash site at the intersection of San Jose Boulevard and Loretto Road.
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
alachuachronicle.com
One killed in rollover accident on NW 3rd Street
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One person died in a rollover single-vehicle accident tonight in the 400 block of NW 3rd Street. The car came to rest in a yard, and a resident at that property called 911 at 9:13 p.m. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other passengers in the car, and no other vehicles were involved. The crash is under investigation.
WCJB
Gilchrist County man arrested for murdering his father in Bell
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Bell on Wednesday six months after his father was killed at a home in Bell. Joseph O’Brian Rush, 22, of Bell, was arrested on the charge of second degree murder. He is accused of killing his father John Franklin Rush at a home on Northwest 30th Lane on June 27, 2022.
mycbs4.com
Law enforcement agencies investigate deadly crashes
Gainesville, FL — It's been a deadly start to the year for nearly a dozen drivers in Alachua County and the surrounding areas. "Unfortunately, we had an increase in some of the fatality crashes," Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Patrick Riordan says the higher volume of traffic over the holidays may have led to more accidents. "This past couple of weekends, the Florida Highway Patrol, we've investigated a lot of crashes," Riordan said.
WCJB
Deadly 21 car pile up in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It took Florida Highway Patrol troopers half a day to clear up the mess of a 21-car pile-up early on January 1st. Troopers have confirmed that 3 people are dead. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. A portion of I-75 was shut down until into...
WCJB
Arsonist arrested for intentionally setting BlueTooth speaker on fire in Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville was arrested for arson after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say she broke into a home and started a fire. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, late Thursday night after getting a call about a burglary. They responded to a home on Southwest 63rd Court just after 9 p.m.
WCJB
Road reopens after vehicle-crash causes shutdown in Bradford County
BROOKER, Fla. (WCJB) - A road in Bradford County has reopened after a single vehicle crash. Bradford County Fire crews went to the scene in the area of SW County Road 18 and SW 162nd avenue on Monday night. Paramedics took one person to the hospital as a trauma alert.
mainstreetdailynews.com
21-vehicle I-75 accident kills 3
Three people died in a 21-vehicle vehicle accident on I-75 in Columbia County early Sunday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the multi-vehicle collision occurred around 12:40 a.m. at the northbound Lake City/High Springs 414 exit ramp. The roadway was closed for several hours to clear the wreckage and an FHP investigation is ongoing.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on Interstate 75 in Florida
Three people have died after 21 vehicles crashed on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Monday. Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that the 21-vehicle pileup happened on northbound Interstate 75 at milepost 414, near the intersection of U.S. highways 41 and 441 near Lake City. The crashes were reported at 12:40 a.m.
Man suspected of stealing from jewelry store in Orange Park Mall is a former Georgia police officer
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned a man accused of stealing watches from a jewelry store at the Orange Park Mall is a former police officer. Ernest Ferguson, 28, is facing one count of grand theft in Clay County, according to court records. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Local Waffle House hit during shooting in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police Department is investigating after gunfire hit two cars and a Waffle House early Wednesday. According to a news release, at approximately 12:54 a.m., officers responded to 348SW Baya Ave. and located a car that was possibly involved in gunfire. The car was stopped and all occupants were cleared of having any involvement in the shooting.
WCJB
Bullets hit Lake City Waffle House during shots fired incident
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers got more than they ordered after gunshots were fired outside a Waffle House in Lake City early on Wednesday morning. Lake City Police Department officials say around 1 a.m., reports of gunfire were made at the restaurant on Southwest Baya Avenue. Two vehicles and the business, which was open, were struck and damaged.
WCJB
Deadly crash in Branford leaves passenger dead after 8-year-old girl overturns UTV
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash that left one dead and another with minor injuries. Troopers say a utility terrain vehicle overturned in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Branford on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The driver of...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Suwannee Valley Unsolved to host cold case event
The Suwannee River Regional Library and Suwannee Valley Unsolved will host “Cold Cases of the Suwannee Valley” on Monday in Branford. The event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the Hatch Park Community Center (403 SE Craven Ave). Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Three cold...
WCJB
Four men arrested after shots fired in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers and an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy teamed up to apprehend four men after shots were fired in Gainesville. GPD officials say an ASO deputy was in the area of Carver Gardens in east Gainesville when they heard gun shots being fired. Witnesses...
