Columbia County, FL

Lake City Reporter

Head-on crash kills 1 on I-75

JASPER — A car driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 on Sunday morning led to a fatal, head-on crash. A Florida Highway Patrol report states that a 2016 Chrysler 200, driven by a 22-year-old Lake Park, Georgia, man, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-75 on Sunday around 4:30 a.m.
LAKE PARK, GA
alachuachronicle.com

Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

One killed in rollover accident on NW 3rd Street

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One person died in a rollover single-vehicle accident tonight in the 400 block of NW 3rd Street. The car came to rest in a yard, and a resident at that property called 911 at 9:13 p.m. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other passengers in the car, and no other vehicles were involved. The crash is under investigation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gilchrist County man arrested for murdering his father in Bell

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Bell on Wednesday six months after his father was killed at a home in Bell. Joseph O’Brian Rush, 22, of Bell, was arrested on the charge of second degree murder. He is accused of killing his father John Franklin Rush at a home on Northwest 30th Lane on June 27, 2022.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Law enforcement agencies investigate deadly crashes

Gainesville, FL — It's been a deadly start to the year for nearly a dozen drivers in Alachua County and the surrounding areas. "Unfortunately, we had an increase in some of the fatality crashes," Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Patrick Riordan says the higher volume of traffic over the holidays may have led to more accidents. "This past couple of weekends, the Florida Highway Patrol, we've investigated a lot of crashes," Riordan said.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Deadly 21 car pile up in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It took Florida Highway Patrol troopers half a day to clear up the mess of a 21-car pile-up early on January 1st. Troopers have confirmed that 3 people are dead. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. A portion of I-75 was shut down until into...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

21-vehicle I-75 accident kills 3

Three people died in a 21-vehicle vehicle accident on I-75 in Columbia County early Sunday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the multi-vehicle collision occurred around 12:40 a.m. at the northbound Lake City/High Springs 414 exit ramp. The roadway was closed for several hours to clear the wreckage and an FHP investigation is ongoing.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: 3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on Interstate 75 in Florida

Three people have died after 21 vehicles crashed on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Monday. Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that the 21-vehicle pileup happened on northbound Interstate 75 at milepost 414, near the intersection of U.S. highways 41 and 441 near Lake City. The crashes were reported at 12:40 a.m.
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Local Waffle House hit during shooting in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police Department is investigating after gunfire hit two cars and a Waffle House early Wednesday. According to a news release, at approximately 12:54 a.m., officers responded to 348SW Baya Ave. and located a car that was possibly involved in gunfire. The car was stopped and all occupants were cleared of having any involvement in the shooting.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Bullets hit Lake City Waffle House during shots fired incident

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers got more than they ordered after gunshots were fired outside a Waffle House in Lake City early on Wednesday morning. Lake City Police Department officials say around 1 a.m., reports of gunfire were made at the restaurant on Southwest Baya Avenue. Two vehicles and the business, which was open, were struck and damaged.
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Suwannee Valley Unsolved to host cold case event

The Suwannee River Regional Library and Suwannee Valley Unsolved will host “Cold Cases of the Suwannee Valley” on Monday in Branford. The event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the Hatch Park Community Center (403 SE Craven Ave). Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Three cold...
BRANFORD, FL
WCJB

Four men arrested after shots fired in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers and an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy teamed up to apprehend four men after shots were fired in Gainesville. GPD officials say an ASO deputy was in the area of Carver Gardens in east Gainesville when they heard gun shots being fired. Witnesses...
GAINESVILLE, FL

