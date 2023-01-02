Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open new location in MissouriKristen WaltersUnion, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Related
KMOV
Neighbors complained of constant gunfire. One local city said it was perfectly legal, until now
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sound of gunshots has been breaking the silence in a local neighborhood. Neighbors say bullets regularly whiz past them and their children’s play areas. But it’s not a crime that’s plaguing them. In fact, one local town had, until recently, said it was perfectly...
Fire at East St. Louis lounge early Thursday morning
Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge.
KMOV
Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper deck of I-64 before being captured. The suspect had been leading police on a chase from Illinois into Missouri. Officers were able to spike the vehicle but the suspect then made his way into Missouri via I-64. Around 1 a.m., the suspect get out of his vehicle and jumped from the upper deck of westbound I-64 and fell to Market Street in front of the Armory.
Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured
According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
KMOV
Several vehicles stolen from Festus dealership overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A dealership in Festus was broken into overnight and several vehicles were stolen. Police say they received a call around 2 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle in front of the Lucas-Smith Chrysler Center. When officers arrived on the scene they located a busted glass door to the showroom. Officers have determined that several vehicles were taken, including at least two Dodge Challengers. One white and one black.
Dangerous sinkhole scares residents in Metro East
A homeowner's nightmare is causing headaches in one metro-east neighborhood. With no help, Swansea, Illinois, residents are desperate for action to solve a sinkhole problem.
Two hospitalized, dog dies after St. Peters house fire
Two people are hospitalized and one dog has died after a house fire Tuesday morning in St. Peters.
KMOV
Out of control driver crashes into North St. Louis store causing $100,000 in damages
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A North City business owner is forced pay for a New Year’s Day mess after a reckless driver slammed into his store. “It jumped the sidewalk and it crashed into my store front,” JB’s Wireless owner, Jonathan Borrum said. “I was just astonished. I didn’t think the car would jump the curb, but it did.”
Police: Robber shoots, kills employee outside Maryland Heights strip mall
One man has died after a robber fatally shot him outside of a Maryland Heights strip mall Friday afternoon.
KMOV
Sullivan community turns Main Street into art
SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV) – The revival of Sullivan’s Main Street was made possible by the community. Christine Dace runs the Meramec Community Mission, a food pantry inside a 104-year-old building. It needed 11 new windows until Board Member Jerry Hubble had a vision. He saw art. Hubble’s idea...
2 people injured Tuesday morning in St. Peters house fire
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Two people are in the hospital with injuries from a house fire in St. Peters Tuesday morning. According to Central County Fire & Rescue, firefighters arrived at the fire in the 400 block of S. Church Street shortly before 8 a.m. There, they found a...
KMOV
South St. Louis gas station broken into overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a break-in at a gas station in south St. Louis overnight. Police received a call for “window smashing” around 4:30 a.m. at the Midwest Petroleum gas station in the 2100 block of Chouteau Avenue. The front glass door of the gas station was shattered with what appeared to be a trash can. It is not clear yet what was taken and police are still searching for suspects.
Gun fires inside car that crashed into dumpster, causing fire early Wednesday morning
A startling crash in the middle of the night awakens neighbors in St. Louis City to the sound of gunshots.
KMOV
Double shooting in Franklin County leaves two dead
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. A call came in to police around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road north of Pacific saying two people had been shot outside. Ronald Cline Jr., who went by “Ronnie” and was 39, was pronounced dead. 34-year-old Leslie Barstow was taken to the hospital by EMS and later pronounced dead.
Employee fires shots, strikes woman inside south St. Louis store
One man is behind bars after firing shots at his workplace and shooting a woman Wednesday evening in a south St. Louis convenience store.
St. Louis crime wave: Businesses repeatedly broken into
FOX 2 has gained access to the growing trail of evidence investigators hope to piece together to rein in a St. Louis crime wave.
Community mourns victims killed in Pacific double homicide
A small town is reeling from a double shooting that left two people dead Wednesday night, stunned by the sudden violence.
Newly opened St. Charles County apartment complex sells for $70M
ST. PETERS, Mo. — A St. Charles County luxury apartment complex completed early last year sold at the end of December for $70 million. Bold on Blvd, a 272-unit apartment complex at 1100 St. Peters Centre Blvd. in St. Peters, was purchased by an undisclosed New Jersey-based private firm making its first investment in the Midwest, according to a news release from Northmarq, the broker on the transaction.
Humane Society of Missouri rescues 29 dogs from Ozark County dog breeder
It was a 12-hour rescue mission for the Humane Society of Missouri's team in Maryland Heights, which traveled to Ozark County to rescue nearly 30 dogs.
Woman pistol-whipped, shot while coming home from casino
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman is out of the hospital after someone shot her during an attempted robbery right outside of her home. It happened just after midnight Wednesday as the woman and her husband were leaving a local casino. It was supposed to be a fun...
Comments / 0