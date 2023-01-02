ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, MO

KMOV

Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper deck of I-64 before being captured. The suspect had been leading police on a chase from Illinois into Missouri. Officers were able to spike the vehicle but the suspect then made his way into Missouri via I-64. Around 1 a.m., the suspect get out of his vehicle and jumped from the upper deck of westbound I-64 and fell to Market Street in front of the Armory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured

According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Several vehicles stolen from Festus dealership overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A dealership in Festus was broken into overnight and several vehicles were stolen. Police say they received a call around 2 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle in front of the Lucas-Smith Chrysler Center. When officers arrived on the scene they located a busted glass door to the showroom. Officers have determined that several vehicles were taken, including at least two Dodge Challengers. One white and one black.
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Sullivan community turns Main Street into art

SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV) – The revival of Sullivan’s Main Street was made possible by the community. Christine Dace runs the Meramec Community Mission, a food pantry inside a 104-year-old building. It needed 11 new windows until Board Member Jerry Hubble had a vision. He saw art. Hubble’s idea...
SULLIVAN, MO
KMOV

South St. Louis gas station broken into overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a break-in at a gas station in south St. Louis overnight. Police received a call for “window smashing” around 4:30 a.m. at the Midwest Petroleum gas station in the 2100 block of Chouteau Avenue. The front glass door of the gas station was shattered with what appeared to be a trash can. It is not clear yet what was taken and police are still searching for suspects.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Double shooting in Franklin County leaves two dead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. A call came in to police around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road north of Pacific saying two people had been shot outside. Ronald Cline Jr., who went by “Ronnie” and was 39, was pronounced dead. 34-year-old Leslie Barstow was taken to the hospital by EMS and later pronounced dead.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Newly opened St. Charles County apartment complex sells for $70M

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A St. Charles County luxury apartment complex completed early last year sold at the end of December for $70 million. Bold on Blvd, a 272-unit apartment complex at 1100 St. Peters Centre Blvd. in St. Peters, was purchased by an undisclosed New Jersey-based private firm making its first investment in the Midwest, according to a news release from Northmarq, the broker on the transaction.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO

