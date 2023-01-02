ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WTVQ

Lexington firefighter donates kidney to 7-year-old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gratitude is pouring in for a Lexington firefighter after he donated a kidney to a fellow firefighter’s 7-year-old son. Seven-year-old John developed a rare disease from E-coli called hemolytic uremic syndrome nearly two years ago, which ultimately “destroyed” his kidneys causing him to need a transplant. HUS is a condition that can happen when the small blood vessels in your kidneys become damaged and inflamed, according to the Mayo Clinic.
LEXINGTON, KY
hamburgjournal.com

Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY – January 2023

At the final City Council meeting of 2022 on December 6, Mayor Linda Gorton took the opportunity to thank six Councilmembers who left the Council: David Kloiber, Susan Lamb, Amanda Mays Bledsoe, Josh McCurn, Richard Moloney, and Vice Mayor Steve Kay. Mayor Gorton said, “They have all committed a portion...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Help Georgetown police identify person amid theft investigation

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a theft and asking the community for help. The department shared pictures of an individual on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon. It has asked for help identifying the person. It is not clear when or where the crime...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WTVQ

2 men arrested for Versailles Road stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men were arrested Thursday after a 28-year-old was stabbed earlier this week on Versailles Road. Hunter Townsend, 25, and Keith Merritt, 52, allegedly stabbed the 28-year-old in the 2200 block of Versailles Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The 28-year-old was taken to a local...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
beckersasc.com

Kentucky medical office building sold for $8.7M

Capital Real Estate Group-U.S. Healthcare Investment Sales sold a four-building medical office portfolio in Lexington, Ky., for $8.75 million, according to a Jan. 4 press release sent to Becker's. The four properties are 100 percent leased to the Kentucky Eye Institute, an ophthalmology practice with 11 locations in the state.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Elaina Mammen’s father recalls cherished memories ahead of her 20th birthday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — 2022 marked the second year in a row that Lexington broke it’s homicide record, which includes the shooting death of 19-year-old Elaina Mammen. Hubert Riley was arrested last month and is charged with wanton endangerment and murder in connection to the shooting, a 15-year-old is also charged in connection with Mammen’s murder.
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Saint Joseph Hospital using new technology for colorectal cancer screenings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Saint Joseph Hospital was the first in Kentucky to use AI-assisted colonoscopy technology to screen for colorectal cancer. The new technology allows physicians to detect colorectal polyps of varying shapes and sizes earlier through enhanced visualization during a colonoscopy. Certain types of colorectal cancer can have...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Texas-based entertainment company opening venue in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A new entertainment venue is bringing its “Eat.Bowl.Play.” experience to Lexington. Main Event, an entertainment company with over 50 locations around the country, will be opening a location in the South Park Shopping Center along New Circle Road in Lexington. The nearly...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

No serious injuries reported in Kentucky plane crash

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - No one was seriously hurt in a plane crash in central Kentucky. It happened Thursday in the 3000 block of Houston Antioch Road. According to the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, a small plane was trying to take off on Houston Antioch Road when the wind pushed the aircraft back down to the ground in a nearby field.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Still no arrests in Lexington’s Bradley Court triple shooting

Several people were gathered around a car riddled with bullets, but no one was able to share information about the shooter. Still no arrests in Lexington’s Bradley Court triple …. Several people were gathered around a car riddled with bullets, but no one was able to share information about...
LEXINGTON, KY
live5news.com

German shepherd puppy with special needs looking for forever home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A German shepherd puppy with special needs is looking for her forever home. Paws 4 the Cause, an animal rescue shelter in Lexington, Kentucky, is used to taking in animals with special needs. Emmerson, a 4-month-old German shepherd, was born with spina bifida, hip...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

COVID-19, flu cases rising in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 and flu cases are rising in Lexington. The latest data from the health department showed 57 new flu cases last week and 412 new COVID-19 cases. Health officials tell us a lot of the increase in cases can be attributed to our return to normalcy.
LEXINGTON, KY
WOWK 13 News

2 killed in Greenup County, Kentucky crash identified

UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023): The two people killed in a head-on crash in Greenup County, Kentucky have been identified. According to Kentucky State Police, 26-year-old Reece Murray and a juvenile, both of Paris, Kentucky, were killed in the crash. UPDATE (10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023): Officials say Industrial Parkway […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY

