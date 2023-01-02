LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gratitude is pouring in for a Lexington firefighter after he donated a kidney to a fellow firefighter’s 7-year-old son. Seven-year-old John developed a rare disease from E-coli called hemolytic uremic syndrome nearly two years ago, which ultimately “destroyed” his kidneys causing him to need a transplant. HUS is a condition that can happen when the small blood vessels in your kidneys become damaged and inflamed, according to the Mayo Clinic.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO