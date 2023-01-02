Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Lexington firefighter donates kidney to 7-year-old
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gratitude is pouring in for a Lexington firefighter after he donated a kidney to a fellow firefighter’s 7-year-old son. Seven-year-old John developed a rare disease from E-coli called hemolytic uremic syndrome nearly two years ago, which ultimately “destroyed” his kidneys causing him to need a transplant. HUS is a condition that can happen when the small blood vessels in your kidneys become damaged and inflamed, according to the Mayo Clinic.
WTVQ
A message in a bottle returns to Ky. man 37 years after tossing it into ocean
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A Kentucky man put a message in a bottle when he was a child and threw it into the ocean off the Florida coast while on a trip. It somehow found its way back to him 37 years later. “It’s something you never thought would happen,”...
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY – January 2023
At the final City Council meeting of 2022 on December 6, Mayor Linda Gorton took the opportunity to thank six Councilmembers who left the Council: David Kloiber, Susan Lamb, Amanda Mays Bledsoe, Josh McCurn, Richard Moloney, and Vice Mayor Steve Kay. Mayor Gorton said, “They have all committed a portion...
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
fox56news.com
Help Georgetown police identify person amid theft investigation
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a theft and asking the community for help. The department shared pictures of an individual on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon. It has asked for help identifying the person. It is not clear when or where the crime...
fox56news.com
Kentuckians fight for slim supply of diabetic, weight-loss medicine
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A recent national shortage of a new diabetes treatment is sending many Kentuckians on a pharmacy hunt for supply. The question is: Who is using up all of that supply?. The prescription drugs are called Mounjaro and Ozempic. The reason why there is a...
WTVQ
2 men arrested for Versailles Road stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men were arrested Thursday after a 28-year-old was stabbed earlier this week on Versailles Road. Hunter Townsend, 25, and Keith Merritt, 52, allegedly stabbed the 28-year-old in the 2200 block of Versailles Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The 28-year-old was taken to a local...
beckersasc.com
Kentucky medical office building sold for $8.7M
Capital Real Estate Group-U.S. Healthcare Investment Sales sold a four-building medical office portfolio in Lexington, Ky., for $8.75 million, according to a Jan. 4 press release sent to Becker's. The four properties are 100 percent leased to the Kentucky Eye Institute, an ophthalmology practice with 11 locations in the state.
WTVQ
Elaina Mammen’s father recalls cherished memories ahead of her 20th birthday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — 2022 marked the second year in a row that Lexington broke it’s homicide record, which includes the shooting death of 19-year-old Elaina Mammen. Hubert Riley was arrested last month and is charged with wanton endangerment and murder in connection to the shooting, a 15-year-old is also charged in connection with Mammen’s murder.
Fosters needed for Scott County dogs, humane society to pay expenses
"If there are no open kennels, euthanasia is the only option.”
WTVQ
Proof Fitness offers classes for special needs community in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — At Proof Fitness, they say offering classes to those who may have disabilities or special needs, a community they say is oftentimes overlooked, is a way to connect. During the workout sessions, students get a chance to meet others and go through a series of...
fox56news.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of fake vehicle registration vouchers
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning state residents of scam vehicle registration vouchers. The Anderson County Clerk’s Office said KYTC made them aware of the scam by which residents are mailed a “voucher” to go towards their vehicle registration.
lanereport.com
Saint Joseph Hospital using new technology for colorectal cancer screenings
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Saint Joseph Hospital was the first in Kentucky to use AI-assisted colonoscopy technology to screen for colorectal cancer. The new technology allows physicians to detect colorectal polyps of varying shapes and sizes earlier through enhanced visualization during a colonoscopy. Certain types of colorectal cancer can have...
WKYT 27
Lexington Code Enforcement inspectors staying busy in wake of winter storm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been about two weeks since a massive winter storm hit the commonwealth. That storm brought power outages, broken pipes and water damage to several communities. Since then, we continue to hear from people still dealing with the aftermath of the storm. Many tenants in...
fox56news.com
Texas-based entertainment company opening venue in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A new entertainment venue is bringing its “Eat.Bowl.Play.” experience to Lexington. Main Event, an entertainment company with over 50 locations around the country, will be opening a location in the South Park Shopping Center along New Circle Road in Lexington. The nearly...
WKYT 27
No serious injuries reported in Kentucky plane crash
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - No one was seriously hurt in a plane crash in central Kentucky. It happened Thursday in the 3000 block of Houston Antioch Road. According to the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, a small plane was trying to take off on Houston Antioch Road when the wind pushed the aircraft back down to the ground in a nearby field.
fox56news.com
Still no arrests in Lexington’s Bradley Court triple shooting
Several people were gathered around a car riddled with bullets, but no one was able to share information about the shooter. Still no arrests in Lexington’s Bradley Court triple …. Several people were gathered around a car riddled with bullets, but no one was able to share information about...
live5news.com
German shepherd puppy with special needs looking for forever home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A German shepherd puppy with special needs is looking for her forever home. Paws 4 the Cause, an animal rescue shelter in Lexington, Kentucky, is used to taking in animals with special needs. Emmerson, a 4-month-old German shepherd, was born with spina bifida, hip...
WKYT 27
COVID-19, flu cases rising in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 and flu cases are rising in Lexington. The latest data from the health department showed 57 new flu cases last week and 412 new COVID-19 cases. Health officials tell us a lot of the increase in cases can be attributed to our return to normalcy.
2 killed in Greenup County, Kentucky crash identified
UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023): The two people killed in a head-on crash in Greenup County, Kentucky have been identified. According to Kentucky State Police, 26-year-old Reece Murray and a juvenile, both of Paris, Kentucky, were killed in the crash. UPDATE (10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023): Officials say Industrial Parkway […]
