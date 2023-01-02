ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Broward Sheriff’s Office contract to run troubled 911 system expires; county to shift to new operator

By Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago
Operators answer emergency calls at the Broward County 911 dispatch center at the Sunrise Public Safety Building. Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The end of the Sheriff’s Office running the beleaguered 911 emergency dispatch system for Broward County could be finalized within days.

Saturday was the deadline for Sheriff Gregory Tony to sign a three-month extension of his contract with the county.

But the last day of 2022 came and went with no response from the Sheriff, who had previously told the county administrator he’d sign the contract “if and only if” the county made technological changes within months, or else he’d “invoice the county the actual costs of such services on a monthly basis.”

In a Dec. 20 letter to the county about the contract, Tony said that multiple agencies, including the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission as well as fire and police chiefs associations, have recommended 911 be under his authority alone.

County leaders have said his deadline of a few months to fix the technological issues wasn’t possible and warned that if the contract wasn’t signed before midnight on New Year’s Eve, the county “will assume” the Sheriff’s Office has terminated the contract.

On Sunday, County Administrator Monica Cepero wrote Tony, saying the agreement has ended, and asked for a meeting this week “to plan for an orderly transition of the operator function.”

Cepero also sent a letter to Broward’s city managers, fire chiefs and police chiefs, alerting them of the pending changes.

“We want to assure you and the people of Broward County a smooth transition with no interruption of E-911 services to the public,” the letter reads. She pledged the county would “work diligently and cooperatively” with the Sheriff’s Office “to continue to provide responsive and professional emergency service throughout the process.”

(Article continues after letters.)

Broward Mayor Lamar Fisher said on Sunday the county will explore “all avenues,” which could include outsourcing the services to a firm.

“We had hoped the sheriff would have signed the agreement but unfortunately he has not so we are moving forward,” he said,

The County Commission is expected to formally discuss the issue at its next meeting Jan. 24.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for comment Sunday night.

The woes at the 911 call centers have dogged county leaders for most of the year; a series of South Florida Sun Sentinel investigative articles in the spring detailed how callers frantically dial 911, and sometimes, no one answers because of dire understaffing.

A consultant’s report , known as the Fitch report, that was requested by the county recently concluded more needs to be done for speed and accuracy when answering 911 calls and dispatching law enforcement and firefighters. Among the observations: “Carefully adjust staffing levels” so it can answer 90% of the 911 calls within 15 seconds; reconfigure existing technology to automatically call back 911 callers who hang up; and use existing technology to get a more accurate location of a caller.”

County officials have argued they’ve already committed to making the recommended changes.

The 911 system is owned and paid for by Broward County government, but is operated by the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Participating cities have complained that the county is overly bureaucratic and slow to make improvements that would help police and fire responders get to victims quicker.

“Honestly, I’m worried about what happens next,” Margate Commissioner Tommy Ruzzano said on Sunday. “I wish for the best, that’s all I can say. Public safety is the No. 1 thing. Without that, people worry.”

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Twitter @LisaHuriash

