The Music Of Yellowstone Season 5: Zach Bryan, Luke Grimes & More Featured In Mid-Season Finale

By Wes Langeler
 5 days ago
Zach Bryan

The mid season finale is HERE.

We’ve finally made it through the first half of the fifth season of Yellowstone and while I can’t say that I’ve been on the edge of my seat this season, the music has been fantastic as always.

Yellowstone was back tonight with a brand new episode titled “A Knife And No Coin,” based on the old tradition of giving a coin when you gift someone a knife. You include a coin because gifting a free knife is superstitiously thought to be bad luck for the two in the exchange. The coin is then given back to the giver, essentially as a “purchase” for the knife, so it’s not a free gift.

The more you know… anyways, back to the music.

We have a handful of new tunes to add to the to our league leading Yellowstone: The Soundtrack playlist, a must-follow for anyone that loves the show, or even just someone looking for a great playlist of country music.

Featuring every song from every episode, and updated in real time every Sunday, the playlist features Ryan Bingham, who stars in the show, Whiskey Myers (who even made an appearance as a bar band), as well as Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, Lainey Wilson (who now stars in the show as well), Cody Jinks, Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan (made a musical appearance), Turnpike Troubadours and more.

On tonight’s episode, we got new additions from Zach Bryan, Yellowstone’s own Luke Grimes, Dwight Yoakam and Alex Williams.

“Fast As You” – Dwight Yoakam

“Tishomingo” – Zach Bryan

“No Horse To Ride” – Luke Grimes

“No Reservations” – Alex Williams

If you’re looking for the entire Yellowstone soundtrack, complete through all episodes of Season 5, then look no further.

Our Yellowstone: The Soundtrack Playlist, featuring every song from every episode, updated in real time, every Sunday night.

