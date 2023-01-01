ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Yellowstone Midseason Finale Recap: War and Pièce de Résistance

By Charlie Mason
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R61ah_0k0bxaC600

In Yellowstone ’s midseason finale Sunday, Jamie stuck his neck way out by announcing that the attorney general’s office was seeking to have John removed as governor. Or, as Beth put it to their father, “He has declared war.” Did it look like a war that Jamie could possibly win, what with his sister having proof that he killed biodad Garrett? Read on, and we’ll discuss that and everything else that happened in “A Knife and No Coin.”

‘IT SURPRISES THE HELL OUT OF ME’ | As the episode began, we flashed back to a young John, Rip & Co. delivering Rowdy to the train station. On the way back to the ranch, Rip admitted to his future father-in-law that Beth’s boy toy had said something sexual about Beth. At last, John understood what was going on between Rip and Beth — and had the boy branded as a part of the Yellowstone forevermore. “You will have a home till the day you die,” John said, “or this ranch is no more. Now that is something worth fighting for.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48XXNp_0k0bxaC600 In the present, whoa! We found Emily and Jimmy waking up at the Four Sixes in Texas, as cute together as ever. Finally, we got a glimpse of these two! Just a glimpse, though; soon, we were off, following Jimmy cowboying. That evening, the twosome continued their adorableness campaign, and… well, I half-expected her to tell him that they were expecting, but she didn’t. Nice to see ’em, anyway. Back at the Yellowstone, the Texas-bound gang loaded up their cattle, and John asked Monica if she’d let Kayce look after the ranch while he was in Helena and Rip was in the Lone Star State. “We can help,” she said, adding, “That’s all you ever had to do you, know — ask.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29TlyX_0k0bxaC600 ‘THESE ARE CALLOUS, CALCULATED ACTIONS’ | Later, John surprised Rainwater and Lynelle by showing up to stand with the chairman against the pipeline through the reservation… at the very same time as Jamie was calling for his father’s impeachment. Before Rainwater’s subsequent speech was over, the news broke of Jamie’s stunt. “It appears you’ve been ambushed,” Rainwater understated. On the road, John advised Clara that this fight would only be won by menace. How does one fight with that? He’d show her, he promised.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7dCt_0k0bxaC600 At the Dutton house, Beth and Summer’s bickering was interrupted by the latter’s revelation of what Jamie had done — and the fact that the state had voted to move forward with the impeachment tribunal. Later, as the Texas-bound gang packed up, what’s this? The girl who’d asked Carter to dance came by to say goodbye. Too sweet. Equally cute? How forlorn Colby looked after Teeter set off. (She even whispered “I love you” in his ear.) When Rip and Beth said their so longs, she promised to fly out to see him in a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1isJgx_0k0bxaC600 ‘IT WAS THE PERFECT SPEECH’ | That night, Beth interrupted Jamie and Sarah’s latest tryst and beat him with… was that a brick? He’d either resign, or his sister would hand over the evidence that he’d killed Garrett, she said. But if she turned him in, she’d reveal how many bodies his father had dumped at the train station, he warned. He went on to note that she knew that John was running the Yellowstone into the ground. “The greatest threat to that ranch is our father,” he barked, “so I will remove that threat.” This, said Beth needlessly, means war. (And at last, we got the Beth/Sarah encounter I dunno about you, but I’d been dying for — and that Dawn Olivieri teased .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382kIV_0k0bxaC600 As the hour neared its conclusion, news broke that the protected wolves might have been killed on John’s ranch. “It’s a hit piece,” Lynelle summed up. “They smell blood in the water.” Just then, Beth arrived and suggested that the reporters be taken to the train station. What is it, exactly? she asked. Without blinking, John gave her the answer. “Jamie knows about it,” she said. John knew, but… but… Was there any “but”? Yes, as she saw it. Jamie needed to take a trip to the train station. Back at Jamie’s place, he admitted to Sarah that he figured Beth would try to have him killed… and asked if his lover knew anyone who might rub out his sister. She did indeed and would meet with potential killers on his behalf.

The next day, Lloyd called Carter on smiling like he’d spent the night in a girl’s arms. (Had he?) Shortly, Monica pitched Kayce the idea of moving onto the east camp with him looking after the ranch while everyone was away. “Maybe,” she suggested, “this is the way we have both” — the ranch and a future. And in the last moments of the episode… wait, that was the end? Hmm. Anticlimactic, huh? So, what did you think of the midseason finale? Grade it in the poll below, then hit the comments.

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 2

Related
TVLine

The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia

The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
TVLine

Yellowstone's Dawn Olivieri Previews the Sarah/Beth Face-Off That We've Been Dying For: 'I'm Coming For Her!'

From the moment that Yellowstone introduced Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood, viewers have been eagerly anticipating a showdown between Market Equities’ slinky shark and Kelly Reilly’s Beth, the not-so-secret weapon of the Dutton family. And it’s a-comin’, Olivieri tells TVLine. In fact, we’ll have to wait “not long at all. [It’s] pretty soon.” The 1883 vet, who joined the Paramount Network hit in Season 5, is as anxious as we are for the fur to fly. Up to this point, “it’s a slow burn is what I call it,” she says. “Every week I’m like, ‘OK, Sarah, can you do the...
TVLine

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay: 'I Guess I'm More Similar to Will Than I Thought' — Watch

Roughly six months after confirming his Stranger Things character’s oft-speculated sexuality, actor Noah Schnapp has also come out as gay. The announcement came Thursday via TikTok (click here to watch), with Schnapp writing, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'” Schnapp’s post also includes him lip-syncing to audio of someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious.” But Schnapp saves the best part for his caption: “I guess...
ETOnline.com

Why 'Yellowstone's Kai Caster Doesn't Believe Beth Knows About Rip Murdering Rowdy (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the seventh episode of Yellowstone season 5. The actor behind Yellowstone's Rowdy believes Rip is keeping a big secret from Beth. ET spoke to Kai Caster after his character's shocking murder on Sunday night's episode, and the actor revealed why he thinks Rip (Cole Hauser) has stayed quiet about his crime for years.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 7 Begins with ANOTHER Major Death

The hits keep on coming in Yellowstone Season 5‘s lead up to the mid-season finale, with another death rocking this Sunday’s episode. It’s a brutal one, too, as Season 5, Episode 7, “The Dream Is Not Me” unfolds through a flashback to young Rip (Kyle Red Silverstein) and Rowdy (Kai Caster) as they work the ranch sometime after 1995. Initially they’re out patrolling for wolves, as much of this season has focused on. But these two are no longer friends. At all.
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Says Wife Jacqui Is The Love of His Life

Wes Bentley has swept Yellowstone fans away over the last five seasons with his brooding and intense portrayal of Jamie Dutton, the complicated, quiet Dutton sibling. Paramount's popular neo-Western Yellowstone follows the Dutton family in Montana, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who owns the largest ranch in the nation. Through government scandals, murder and other shocking twists, Yellowstone trails the family as it defends its ranch from attacks by land developers and Native American reservations. This modern take on the new frontier shows a family forced to face revenge, greed and betrayal while stopping at nothing to hold on to power.
ARKANSAS STATE
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone': Did You Know Piper Perabo's Stepdaughter Is Also on the Show?

Yellowstone viewers were first introduced to the character Clara Brewer on season 5 of the Paramount Network's Western drama. Brewer serves as John Dutton's trusty assistant in his new role as Montana governor, and she is played by actress Lilli Kay. The actress and her character may be new to Yellowstone viewers, but Kay is certainly no stranger to the show. She has family ties that connected her to the series long before she made her debut.
MONTANA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope may have sealed the fate of Adam and Sally

Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman on Mexican vacationPhoto bySoaps in Depth screenshot. For the past 24 hours news has been breaking that suggests that The Young and the Restless cast member Mark Grossman is no longer withSharon Case and is now dating Courtney Hope. Fans of the CBS soap spotted Hope and Grossman vacationing in Mexico and have been wishing the well and saying they look good together. Some fans will be wondering if Hope broke up Case and Grossman or iff they were already apart.
Looper

Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8

In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness

The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
FanSided

Chicago Fire fans are furious about character’s return

Leading up to the Chicago Fire fall finale, NBC promised a returning face would be making their way back to town. What we never expected was that the returning character would be one who we had hoped to have seen the last of and not someone we had been hoping to see back in the Windy City.
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith Cancels TV Event Over ‘Contract Issues’

Bad news from Forrie J. Smith. The Yellowstone star took to his Instagram account on Friday (December 9th) to announce that he has to cancel a TV event over contract issues. In his latest social media post, the Yellowstone actor shared the bad news. “CANCEL ALERT!! Because of contract issues, I will not be part of Wild Rides TV…” he wrote. “Too bad. I had some great stuff! Apologies Morals over $$.”
TEXAS STATE
TVLine

TVLine

59K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy