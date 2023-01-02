ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
Deadline

NFL Teams Planning Show Of Support For Injured Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

The NFL is planning a series of activations in support of injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin that will occur across the league during Week 18 games. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during last Monday night’s Buffalo-Cincinnati Bengals game. He has been hospitalized but is reportedly slowly recovering. All 32 NFL clubs playing this final weekend of the regular season have the option to use league-approved activations, with specific call-outs that will be unique to Buffalo. The NFL distributed a public address announcement that clubs are encouraged to read prior to the national anthem. The announcement will be accompanied by a...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Kemba Walker waived by Mavericks as career reaches crossroads

Last month, Kemba Walker dropped 32 points on the Cavaliers for his highest output in nearly a year. It was also the Mavericks’ guard’s first start since Feb. 16, his last in-game appearance for the Knicks. But it wasn’t a sign of things to come for the 32-year-old. The Mavericks waived the veteran guard before his contract became fully guaranteed this weekend, ESPN reported on Friday. Walker signed with Dallas in late November, hoping to resurrect his career after knee problems led to his time with the Knicks and Celtics being cut short. He averaged eight points and 2.1 assists in 16...
DALLAS, TX

