Last month, Kemba Walker dropped 32 points on the Cavaliers for his highest output in nearly a year. It was also the Mavericks’ guard’s first start since Feb. 16, his last in-game appearance for the Knicks. But it wasn’t a sign of things to come for the 32-year-old. The Mavericks waived the veteran guard before his contract became fully guaranteed this weekend, ESPN reported on Friday. Walker signed with Dallas in late November, hoping to resurrect his career after knee problems led to his time with the Knicks and Celtics being cut short. He averaged eight points and 2.1 assists in 16...

DALLAS, TX ・ 31 MINUTES AGO