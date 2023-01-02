San Diegans share their New Year’s resolutions

SAN DIEGO — It’s a New Year, which means many people are taking part in the New Years’ tradition, and creating resolutions they intend to stick to for the rest of 2023.

The most common resolutions are typically centered around being healthy, weight loss, getting more exercise, or financial goals.

This year, FOX 5 went to Balboa Park to ask San Diegans what their New Year’s resolutions are.

“My New Year’s resolution is every day to be a better husband to my wife, a better father to my children and a better friend to my friends,” said Michael Posner.

“Hit the gym consistently, exercise and eat healthier,” Christian Roelecke explained.

“My resolution is just to get out in the ocean more, spend some time in big blue, do a little more surfing and just spend more time with friends and family,” Adam Hillborn said.

“Continue making sure that this guy is happy and healthy,” said Rachael Crow, pointing to her son.

“To learn German, because my husband is Swiss, and I’m eligible to get citizenship, I just have to do the interview in German,” said Patty Parrish-Maddaloni.

“I think what I’m going to do is help my dog become a better well-behaved dog when we are out in public,” said Jackie Flohr.

But not everyone takes part in the New Years’ tradition.

“I don’t have a New Years’ resolution because I don’t believe that you should wait for a new year to make a change,” said TJ Gardner as he beats to his own drum while performing at Balboa Park.

“Don’t put a date on making a change,” Gardner added.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.