Conway, AR

Kait 8

Fast Break Friday Night (1/6/23)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A KAIT tradition continues, it's Season 13 of Fast Break Friday Night. Current NBA players Austin Reaves and Malik Monk have shined on this show over the years along with college standouts Desi Sills, Dasia Young, Izzy Higginbottom and CJ Delancy. A 5A East boys...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

A-State professor named to state agri hall of fame

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man will join the ranks of Arkansas's Agriculture Hall of Fame. According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, Bert Greenwalt is one of five people added to this year's list. Greenwalt is a professor of agricultural economics at Arkansas State University.
JONESBORO, AR
talkbusiness.net

Joe Jett, Chad Causey to lead Rose Group Advisors

Rose Law Firm, a full-service business law firm with offices in Little Rock and Rogers, announced the creation of Rose Group Advisors, a new business strategy and corporate development firm, in partnership with Little Rock attorney Chad Causey and former Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, R-Success. Causey will be the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Missing Harrisburg woman last seen in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing woman. According to a news release, Laura Hubbard was last seen Monday, Jan. 2. That afternoon, the 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was being dropped off at a laundromat on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro. The sheriff's...
JONESBORO, AR
talkbusiness.net

Five slated to enter Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is slated to add five new members to its ranks this year. Class XXXV induction ceremonies are set for 11:30 a.m. March 3 at the Little Rock Convention Center, according to a release from the Arkansas Farm Bureau. Inductees include Arkansas Century Farm owner/operator...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Teen Earle mayor deals with flooding during first week on job

EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - This week, residents in Earle, Arkansas, are under new mayoral leadership. Jaylen Smith, the youngest mayor in the nation, began his official first week in office Monday just ahead of Tuesday's flash flooding. His first week was no cake walk. Laying down "structure and order"...
EARLE, AR
arkadelphian.com

Optimum opens four new stores in Arkansas

Optimum, the local provider of Internet, mobile, TV and phone services, on Wednesday announced the opening of four new retail stores in Arkansas, with new locations in Helena, Arkadelphia, Mountain Home and Batesville. The new state-of-the-art retail stores offer a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
Kait 8

Boil order lifted for Hardy

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) – A boil order for the city of Hardy has been lifted. Officials said as of Thursday, Jan. 5, the order issued by the Arkansas Department of Health was lifted. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the boil order was issued for Robinhood Lane as a precautionary measure....
HARDY, AR
Kait 8

Nonprofit needing help with repairs

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A nonprofit organization in Northeast Arkansas is having trouble maintaining its building. The Mission of Hope in Hardy supplies those in need with clothing, among other items. Co-Administrator Holly Melson explained the roof and back wall need serious repairs, and funds are tight. A leak in...
HARDY, AR
Kait 8

Downtown house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A house fire broke out around 8 p.m. in downtown Jonesboro on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The fire is located at around the 300 block of Woodrow and firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
JONESBORO, AR
THV11

Searcy woman: 'It was scary to come home to this'

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The community of Searcy is on high alert after police responded to multiple shootings Tuesday night, one of which was fatal. The Searcy Police Department responded to a shooting at the McDonald's on East Race Street at approximately 8:30 p.m., which is where two men were shooting at one another.
SEARCY, AR

