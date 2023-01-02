Read full article on original website
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Kait 8
Fast Break Friday Night (1/6/23)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A KAIT tradition continues, it’s Season 13 of Fast Break Friday Night. Current NBA players Austin Reaves and Malik Monk have shined on this show over the years along with college standouts Desi Sills, Dasia Young, Izzy Higginbottom and CJ Delancy. A 5A East boys...
Kait 8
Griffin records double double, Arkansas State women’s basketball falls at Troy
Anna Griffin notched her third double-double of the season, but the Arkansas State women’s basketball team fell 83-67 to Troy in its Sun Belt Conference home opener Thursday inside First National Bank Arena. Griffin registered a career-high 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting to lead all players while grabbing 10...
Kait 8
El-Sheikh records 4th straight double double, A-State men’s basketball falls at South Alabama
The Arkansas State men’s basketball team saw Omar El-Sheikh collect his fourth consecutive double-double Thursday against South Alabama, but the Red Wolves couldn’t overcome a tough shooting night in a 63-45 setback to the Jaguars at the Mitchell Center. El-Sheikh finished with a team-best 18 points and game-high...
Kait 8
A-State professor named to state agri hall of fame
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man will join the ranks of Arkansas’s Agriculture Hall of Fame. According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, Bert Greenwalt is one of five people added to this year’s list. Greenwalt is a professor of agricultural economics at Arkansas State University.
nwahomepage.com
Versatile 2024 5-star prospect Amier Ali plans to visit Arkansas “very soon”
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks coaching staff has not shied away from recruiting 5-star talent from all parts of the country, and the mutal interest runs high for the Hoop Hogs and top-shelf 2024 prospect Amier Ali. Ali (6-8 guard/wing, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., via Dallas-Forth Worth,...
Former UA Little Rock coach Chris Beard fired at Texas after domestic violence charge
Former basketball coach of the UA Little Rock Trojans Chris Beard was fired from his position at the University of Texas for domestic violence charges he was arrested for in December.
talkbusiness.net
Joe Jett, Chad Causey to lead Rose Group Advisors
Rose Law Firm, a full-service business law firm with offices in Little Rock and Rogers, announced the creation of Rose Group Advisors, a new business strategy and corporate development firm, in partnership with Little Rock attorney Chad Causey and former Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, R-Success. Causey will be the...
Little Rock Central, North Little Rock split doubleheader
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Braeden Botts LITTLE ROCK — Annor Boateng has been the man Little Rock Central head coach Brian Ross likes to turn to when times get tough. Boateng, the 6-5 junior forward, was big again Tuesday night a in 55-49 victory over defending Class 6A state champion ...
Arkansas businesses received $4.9B in Paycheck Protection Program loans, 97% forgiven
Arkansas employers took advantage of Paycheck Protection Program loans but managed to keep the federal burden comparatively low.
Kait 8
Missing Harrisburg woman last seen in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman. According to a news release, Laura Hubbard was last seen Monday, Jan. 2. That afternoon, the 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was being dropped off at a laundromat on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro. The sheriff’s...
talkbusiness.net
Five slated to enter Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame
The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is slated to add five new members to its ranks this year. Class XXXV induction ceremonies are set for 11:30 a.m. March 3 at the Little Rock Convention Center, according to a release from the Arkansas Farm Bureau. Inductees include Arkansas Century Farm owner/operator...
Kait 8
Teen Earle mayor deals with flooding during first week on job
EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - This week, residents in Earle, Arkansas, are under new mayoral leadership. Jaylen Smith, the youngest mayor in the nation, began his official first week in office Monday just ahead of Tuesday’s flash flooding. His first week was no cake walk. Laying down “structure and order”...
Man arrested after 'desecrating' Arkansas church altar with sledgehammer
LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas man has been arrested after he brought a sledgehammer and an axe into a local church and 'desecrated' the building. According to the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock, an unnamed man allegedly entered St. Benedict Church at Subiaco Abbey before "severely [damaging] the altar."
arkadelphian.com
Optimum opens four new stores in Arkansas
Optimum, the local provider of Internet, mobile, TV and phone services, on Wednesday announced the opening of four new retail stores in Arkansas, with new locations in Helena, Arkadelphia, Mountain Home and Batesville. The new state-of-the-art retail stores offer a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the...
Arkansas is 44th in U.S. for life expectancy, 41st in ER wait times according to study
According to a recent study, those wishing to live to a ripe old age and not wait in line at the emergency room may want to consider a state other than Arkansas.
Kait 8
Boil order lifted for Hardy
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) – A boil order for the city of Hardy has been lifted. Officials said as of Thursday, Jan. 5, the order issued by the Arkansas Department of Health was lifted. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the boil order was issued for Robinhood Lane as a precautionary measure....
Malfunctioning outdoor warning siren goes off in west Little Rock
A siren apart of the Little Rock Outdoor Warning System is malfunctioning and sounding an alert in west Little Rock.
Kait 8
Nonprofit needing help with repairs
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A nonprofit organization in Northeast Arkansas is having trouble maintaining its building. The Mission of Hope in Hardy supplies those in need with clothing, among other items. Co-Administrator Holly Melson explained the roof and back wall need serious repairs, and funds are tight. A leak in...
Kait 8
Downtown house fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A house fire broke out around 8 p.m. in downtown Jonesboro on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The fire is located at around the 300 block of Woodrow and firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
Searcy woman: 'It was scary to come home to this'
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The community of Searcy is on high alert after police responded to multiple shootings Tuesday night, one of which was fatal. The Searcy Police Department responded to a shooting at the McDonald's on East Race Street at approximately 8:30 p.m., which is where two men were shooting at one another.
