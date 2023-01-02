Laura Newhall Nelson, 60, of Glenview, passed away peacefully on Jan. 3 at NorthShore Glenbrook Hospital after a courageous battle with colon cancer. Nelson, who lived in Evanston as a young woman and still has many friends living in Evanston today, was born on April 9, 1962. Nelson was blessed with an abundance of energy that she applied to a wide range of projects and activities throughout her life.

